NasdaqTrend

This formula is mainly for the U.S. stock market, mainly for the Nasdaq stock index (nas100). In the unilateral market, the results of the back test of the NASDAQ data will yield more than 100 times in 5 months

In the shock market of Dow Jones and standard & Poor's, they also made abnormal returns

Minimum starting amount: US $1000

Under the genetic algorithm, the optimal parameter is expected payoff



Input parameters:

MaximumRisk : 0.03/0.03/0.01/1.0

Optimization:

Maximum loss: 30

Continuous trading loss

This formula is controlled by the position, so it will hardly burst. Please feel free to use it.

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matters needing attention:

If it is confirmed that it is a long-term market shock, the formula may lose money, but it will never burst

It can't be used to trade European stock markets, such as Germany DAX30 and foreign exchange, because the stock is based on the trading sentiment of US stocks
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