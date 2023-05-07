--- StudentK Strategy EA ---

1. Various strategies available

2. Private channel for discussion

3. Keep going improvements for opportunities

4. Adapt StudentK's Indicators for advanced usage

5. ** Price must be increased from time to time (old 1-year members will get discount) **





--- Context ---

StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time)



