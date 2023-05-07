StudentK Strategy EA

--- StudentK Strategy EA ---
1. Various strategies available
2. Private channel for discussion

3. Keep going improvements for opportunities
4. Adapt StudentK's Indicators for advanced usage
5. ** Price must be increased from time to time (old 1-year members will get discount) **


--- Context ---

StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time)

StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming helping people getting out of "The Rat Race" by using Free version while providing unlocked features (like Symbol/Timeframe) in Paid version.



--- Private Telegram Group ---

There is Private Telegram Group for communications (for investors who used Paid StudentK's products only).


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Chui Yu Lui
Indicators
--- StudentK Sync Chart  --- 1. Move charts at the same time 2. Cross check among different Symbols and Timeframes 3. Plan your own trading strategies === Simple (Free) Version === 1. Allow USDJPY only 2. Support M5 and M15 3. * Contact StudentK for unlocking all timeframes * --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated per
FREE
Shooting Target
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/ ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined methods. I
EA Alert
Chui Yu Lui
Utilities
****************** ******* ******* *** FREE Trail for Demo *** ****************** ******* ******* 1. Search "ShootingAlert_bot in Telegram 2. Start it 3. Enjoy it EA Alert is using Telegram to do various actions: 1. Check Account Info 2. Check Order 3. Place Order 4. Modify Order 5. Switch user to help trade 6. Check Market Info 7. Show Chart 8. Show Chart with your template It is very useful for order management, especially while you are Working at office or Dine out with friends . It use
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
StudentK Sync Chart
Chui Yu Lui
Indicators
--- StudentK Sync Chart --- 1. Move charts at the same time 2. Cross check among different Symbols and Timeframes 3. Plan your own trading strategies --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time) StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming
StudentK RVI
Chui Yu Lui
Indicators
--- StudentK RVI --- 1. Advanced strategy based on RVI 2. EA adapted (especially for StudentK's EA) --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time) StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming helping people getting out of "The Rat Race" by u
StudentK CCI
Chui Yu Lui
Indicators
--- StudentK CCI --- 1. Advanced strategy based on CCI 2. EA adapted (especially for StudentK's EA) --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time) StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming helping people getting out of "The Rat Race" by u
StudentK MACD
Chui Yu Lui
Indicators
--- StudentK MACD --- 1. Advanced strategy based on  MACD 2. EA adapted (especially for StudentK's EA) --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time) StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming helping people getting out of "The Rat Race" b
StudentK Ict Smc Structure
Chui Yu Lui
Indicators
--- StudentK Ict Smc Structure --- 1. Inner Circle Trading 2. Smart Money Concept 3. Structure --- What are included in tool --- 1. Market Session Box 2. Kill Zone 3. High/Low 4. Imbalance 5. FU Candle 6. Thicker Wick + Doji Candlestick 7. StudentK's Structure Line 8. Pivot Point --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated
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