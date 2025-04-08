Pdca 50

This EA was developed for the Brazilian market in win active in all series of the year. A method of confluence of several indicators of moving averages, IFR and ATR is used. It uses the medium price technique to recover losses in a situation of reversal of movement, and can be enabled and parameterized. 

The goal is to gain 50 points at each entry, with only 1 contract the risk is minimized and the profit is gradual. Recognizes and avoids input at lateralization levels. It recognizes and advances towards the trend. It has PARAMETERS OF STOP LOSS and Financial LOSS, ensuring the exit in case of collapse or jump of OCO order. 


The tests were done on DEMO accounts and real-time REAL market account. The results were surprising. 


Back tests do not represent real-time efficiency, respect opinions, but after several tests, I was able to prove differences in results. 

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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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