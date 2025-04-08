This EA was developed for the Brazilian market in win active in all series of the year. A method of confluence of several indicators of moving averages, IFR and ATR is used. It uses the medium price technique to recover losses in a situation of reversal of movement, and can be enabled and parameterized.

The goal is to gain 50 points at each entry, with only 1 contract the risk is minimized and the profit is gradual. Recognizes and avoids input at lateralization levels. It recognizes and advances towards the trend. It has PARAMETERS OF STOP LOSS and Financial LOSS, ensuring the exit in case of collapse or jump of OCO order.





The tests were done on DEMO accounts and real-time REAL market account. The results were surprising.





Back tests do not represent real-time efficiency, respect opinions, but after several tests, I was able to prove differences in results.