Pdca 50 Andre Fonseca Loureiro Experts

This EA was developed for the Brazilian market in win active in all series of the year. A method of confluence of several indicators of moving averages, IFR and ATR is used. It uses the medium price technique to recover losses in a situation of reversal of movement, and can be enabled and parameterized. The goal is to gain 50 points at each entry, with only 1 contract the risk is minimized and the profit is gradual. Recognizes and avoids input at lateralization levels. It recognizes and advance