Kc
- Experts
-
Andre Fonseca LoureiroAnalista de Sistemas, apaixonado por mercado financeiro. Trabalho na industria tradicional e nas horas mais oportunas desenvolvo EAs pra uso próprio. Busco Melhoria contínua nos meus projetos e o foco é ganhar dinheiro com oportunidades no mercado mais arriscado e competitivo do Mundo.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA combines signals from Keltner's channels and other indicators, executes buy and sell against the trend of the selected time frame, great assertiveness with selection of specific parameters for each asset. Ideally, you should test the parameters in the backtest to validate the strategy. Enjoy the best that technology has to offer you. If you are interested in my individual presets please contact us here in the chat or send an email, vendas.mercadocapital@gmail.com.