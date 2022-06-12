Kc

This EA combines signals from Keltner's channels and other indicators, executes buy and sell against the trend of the selected time frame, great assertiveness with selection of specific parameters for each asset. Ideally, you should test the parameters in the backtest to validate the strategy. Enjoy the best that technology has to offer you. If you are interested in my individual presets please contact us here in the chat or send an email, vendas.mercadocapital@gmail.com.
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Andre Fonseca Loureiro
Indicators
Media Band é um indicador que projeta 8 bandas paralelas a uma media movel de referencia. Podendo auxiliar na visualização da volatilidade do mercado financeiro.  Este indicador foi inspirado na necessidade de avaliar melhor uma boa oportunidade de compra e venda dos ativos de acordo com o "seu" operacional. Não pode ser utilizado como recomendação e sim a fins de estudos do Mercado Financeiro.
FREE
Pdca 50
Andre Fonseca Loureiro
Experts
This EA was developed for the Brazilian market in win active in all series of the year. A method of confluence of several indicators of moving averages, IFR and ATR is used. It uses the medium price technique to recover losses in a situation of reversal of movement, and can be enabled and parameterized.  The goal is to gain 50 points at each entry, with only 1 contract the risk is minimized and the profit is gradual. Recognizes and avoids input at lateralization levels. It recognizes and advance
Setup14X7
Andre Fonseca Loureiro
Experts
Este EA foi desenvolvido para o mercado financeiro Brasileiro, porem, com os Parâmetros corretos pode ser aplicado a todos ativos disponíveis na metatrader inclusive forex e metais. Não julgue o resultado com os parâmetros padrão, entenda que os parametros são para validação de diversos ativos, por isso cada ativo tem um valor que se enquadra na realidade do contexto do mercado. Qualquer duvida, pode me chamar no Telegram @andrefonsecaloureiro ou no email vendas.mercadocapital@gmail.com
InteligentMartingale
Andre Fonseca Loureiro
Experts
Este EA posue a opção de compra ou venda, você escolhe. Ele permanece sempre em operação, saindo de um com saldo positivo entra imediatamente na operação proxima. Não possui nenhuma estratégia de entrada com análise de mercado, apenas comprar ou vender a escolha do cliente. Ele tem um trunfo para operar martingale, Não se assuste com os resultados!! Se tiver um bom fundo de investimento usar pode usar essa ferramenta para ampliar o patrimônio. Teste muito este EA e compre sem MEDO. 
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