RSI FX Quebra Broker MT5

I present my new EA for investments based on one of the most famous indicators of all time, the RSI indicator.

It identifies reversal opportunities in the market to take profits on fast and accurate price movements.

With a win rate of 70% to 90% without using a martingale.

Position size is always kept under control, minimizing the risk of significant losses.

This EA is customizable, allowing you to tweak the parameters to suit your basic investment needs and objectives.

Tips for other setups: https://sites.google.com/view/quebrabroker