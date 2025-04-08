Neyron New Generation

Requires a learning network (optimization)!

Professional robot, which implemented trading strategy using neural networks. Used multi-layer fully connected feedforward networks MLP (multilayer perceptron).

The ability to learn is the main feature of the brain. Artificial neural networks for learning refers to the process of configuring the network architecture (structure of connections between neurons) and synaptic weight (affecting signals coefficients) for the efficient solution of the problem. Usually the training of the neural network is carried out on a sample (historical data). As the learning process that occurs on some algorithm (used for training optimization genetic algorithm), the network must become better and better in responding to input signals.

It remains only to check how accurate optimized parameters make it possible to forecast the future. For that end a phased check of results is applied. An example is given in comments together with optimization settings.

Indicator RSI are analyzed at the beginning of the current bar. Results of 10 bars of each indicator fall on input of the neural network. The weighting factors are formed separately for buys and sells. The network is trained on data from the indicators and, depending on the signal level at the output of the neural network, there may be 4 teams (at TypeDual = true): open / close a buy order, open / close a sell order. And depending on it the robot will open a BUY or SELL and keep the deal until the closing signal is received from the network. There is also a mode of neural network with two outputs (when TypeDual = false): first - the entrance to buy with automatic exit from the market, the second - input on sell with automatic exit from buy.

Expert correctly handles errors and works reliably with a capital from 100 USD. Expert uses the basic concepts: breakeven, trailing stop, stop loss and take profit, as well as the closing on the opposite signal, closing the signal and the correct calculation of risk.

Main parameters:

  • WorkOpenLong - Allows you to open a long position.
  • WorkOpenShort - Allows you to open a short position.
  • WorkCloseLong - Allows you to close long positions.
  • WorkCloseShort - Allows you to close the short position.
  • WorkCloseReversLong - Allows you to close a long position when opening a short one.
  • WorkCloseReversShort - Allows you to close a short position at the opening of a long one.
  • SignalBar - The main signal bar.
  • PeriodSignal - The period in which the indicators, and therefore the neural network, are enabled.
  • TypeDual - Switch neural network mode with 2 or 4 outputs.
  • LevelInLong - Input threshold of neural network for a long position.
  • LevelOutLong - Output threshold of neural network for a long position.
  • LevelInShort - Input threshold of neural network for a short position.
  • LevelOutShort - Output threshold of neural network for a short position.

The following fields relate to the RSI indicator, by analogy, all subsequent indicators:

  • EnabledRSI - Activating the indicator.
  • k1_RSI_long - Factor of the indicator's influence on the total signal for a long position.
  • k1_RSI_short - Factor of the indicator's influence on the total signal for a short position.
  • Period1_RSI - Indicator period.
  • Layer_1AL - Field 1 to adjust the neural network for a long position.
  • Layer_1BL - Field 2 to adjust the neural network for a long position.
  • Layer_1AS - Field 1 to adjust the neural network for a short position.
  • Layer_1BS - Field 2 to adjust the neural network for a short position.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Experts
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Indicators
A trend indicator that shows the direction of pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. The probability of a success trend is very high. The indicator uses arrows to show favorable time to enter the market and market entry directions. Uses only one adjustable parameter (a value from 1 to 3). Take profit is much larger than stop loss! The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames.
WiseBW
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The  WiseBW  indicator simplifies decision making by recognizing turns using the built-in algorithm, and then confirms signals at support / resistance levels. Thus, the indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator can be used both for pipsing at small periods, and for long-term trading. Options: updown  - offset pips for indentation of icons; back  - how many bars to take into account; CountBa
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The indicator bounds the price according to a cyclic wave dependency using moving averages. Thus, all the crossing points, in which the movement is changed considering the indicator period, are the optimal ones. The crossing points can be used as the potential market reversal points. However, do not forget about the complex approach: the indicator signals require additional data to enter the market.
ComplexPulse
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
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Indicators
Индикатор RegressionXP рассчитывает два типа регрессии и вычисляет среднеквадратичную девиацию цены на данном диапазоне. Важна прямая золотая линия (регрессия первой степени), показывающая направление и состояние текущего тренда на выбранном таймфрейме. Чем больше угол с горизонталью, тем сильнее тренд. Таким образом, мы имеем возможность делать выводы относительно состояния валютной пары по текущему расположению цены относительно линии регрессии. На расстоянии от золотой линии проходят параллел
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