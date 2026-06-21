MercatorEA

5

The current price is valid for 24 hours only for first-time buyers and will increase later.

Mercator EA is a highly advanced, automated trading system (Expert Advisor) engineered specifically to navigate the volatility of the Gold market (XAUUSD). Designed as a sophisticated multi-dimensional model, Mercator EA maps macro-level directional shifts, tracks volatility boundaries, and transforms complex market structures into a disciplined, systematic, and highly algorithmic trading strategy.

The Mechanics of the Engine: Dual-Phase Topography

Gold is known for its sharp, aggressive price movements. To analyze true market direction, Mercator EA abandons generic lagging indicators in favor of a complex, dual-timeframe analytical engine and a proprietary bounding algorithm. The system utilizes a multi-layered approach to filter market noise and isolate potential structural setups:

  • Dynamic Volatility Bounding (UP Band & DOWN Band): The core engine is powered by a proprietary mathematical bounding algorithm. The system establishes statistical extremes using the UP Band and DOWN Band parameters to identify potential exhaustion points and liquidity areas, mapping the historical limits of current market volatility.

  • Tri-Layer Filtration Protocol (Filter A, B & C): To ensure signal validity and protect against false breakouts, the EA cross-references potential setups through a strict, three-tiered verification matrix. Only when all three algorithmic layers align mathematically will the system authorize an execution Signal.

Advanced Multi-Timeframe Architecture

Mercator EA operates on an asynchronous dual-timeframe matrix to ensure macro-trend alignment before micro-level execution.

  • Macro Scanning (Scan TF - D1): The EA must be attached directly to the Daily (D1) chart. From this vantage point, the algorithm utilizes the Scan TF to analyze macro-level structures and overarching market geometry.

  • Precision Execution (Signal TF - M15): Once the D1 macro-bias is mathematically confirmed and the Tri-Layer Filtration protocol is satisfied, the engine automatically drills down into the 15-minute timeframe (Signal TF) to identify the execution entry based on its programmed logic.

System Requirements

Parameter Requirement
Instrument XAUUSD (Gold)
Chart Attachment D1 (Daily) - Critical for macro scanning
Execution Timeframe M15 (Automatically handled by the EA)
Minimum Deposit 300 USD
Minimum Leverage 1:30 or higher

Risk Management & Trade Execution

Mercator EA operates within a highly restrictive mathematical environment.

  • Single-Trade Protocol: The system DOES NOT use Martingale, Grid, or loss averaging. Each trade is an isolated, standalone position governed by a strict, hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop: Once the market moves in the intended direction, the EA can utilize an advanced Trailing stop mechanism, actively managing the risk level based on market structure.

Position Sizing & Money Management

Mercator EA offers highly customizable, yet mathematically rigid, capital management options. By adjusting the Lot Mode parameter in the Money Management settings, you can control your exposure precisely:

1. Dynamic Progression (Default: 300)

The EA features an automated balance progression logic. The default setting in the Fixed Lot or Progression (SIZE) input is 300, which means the EA will automatically increase the lot size by 0.01 lot for every 300 USD in your account balance.

  • Risk Note: If you require a more conservative approach, simply increase the progression value (e.g., inputting 500 or 1000). A higher progression step makes the lot-sizing less aggressive, restricting volume scaling.

2. Fixed Lot Mode

For unchanging control over market exposure, you can switch the Lot Mode parameter to Fixed lot. In this mode, the EA will completely ignore the balance progression algorithm. You simply type your desired flat lot size (e.g., 0.01 or 0.05) directly into the size field.

Trading Philosophy

  • Algorithmic Clarity: Deep-level integration of the UP/DOWN Band matrix combined with the Tri-Layer Filter system aims to eliminate retail noise and target true directional momentum.

  • Unwavering Discipline: Single-trade execution, strict D1-to-M15 timeframe alignment, and rigorous capital progression protocols ensure that the system strictly adheres to its mathematical rules.


Reviews 3
Abbas Ahmed Abbas Al-baldawi
166
Abbas Ahmed Abbas Al-baldawi 2026.07.08 22:20 
 

Mercator EA is an excellent trading bot and definitely worth trying. I am very satisfied with it so far. The EA works well, the strategy is clear, and the performance has been very good in my experience. I can see that a lot of effort and development went into building this product. I highly recommend Mercator EA to anyone looking for a reliable and professional EA. In my opinion, it deserves an excellent rating. Thank you to the developer for this great work.

raja5655
1041
raja5655 2026.07.03 23:11 
 

A good idea and a strong entry by the author into this field; she deserves thanks for it.

Javi_salvador
585
Javi_salvador 2026.06.27 06:33 
 

I am really happy with this product so far. The bot works reliably, makes smart trades and the risk management is excellent. The installation was straightforward and the support was quick and efficient. Everything has lived up to my expectations. Many thanks to the developer! The product shows results and behaviour at the level and quality of the best in this market.

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MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Experts
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
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Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
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Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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STELLAR GOLD  is an advanced automated trading system (Expert Advisor) developed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). Just as ancient navigators relied on the precise alignment of the stars to cross unpredictable oceans, Stellar Gold is designed to navigate the turbulent waves of the precious metals market. It reads the "celestial mechanics" of market momentum, waiting for the exact moment when the forces of price action align, transforming chaotic chart movements into a highly disciplined
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GoldStorm - Advanced Gold Trading Algorithm (XAU/USD) After intensive research, programming, and testing, GoldStorm was created – an innovative Expert Advisor (EA) developed in MQL5. This advanced trading algorithm is designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) and fully utilizes market dynamics and price volatility. How Does GoldStorm Work? GoldStorm uses a strategy based on precise pending orders. After a position is activated, one of two actions occurs: Pyramiding Positions – If the mark
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Abbas Ahmed Abbas Al-baldawi
166
Abbas Ahmed Abbas Al-baldawi 2026.07.08 22:20 
 

Mercator EA is an excellent trading bot and definitely worth trying. I am very satisfied with it so far. The EA works well, the strategy is clear, and the performance has been very good in my experience. I can see that a lot of effort and development went into building this product. I highly recommend Mercator EA to anyone looking for a reliable and professional EA. In my opinion, it deserves an excellent rating. Thank you to the developer for this great work.

raja5655
1041
raja5655 2026.07.03 23:11 
 

A good idea and a strong entry by the author into this field; she deserves thanks for it.

Javi_salvador
585
Javi_salvador 2026.06.27 06:33 
 

I am really happy with this product so far. The bot works reliably, makes smart trades and the risk management is excellent. The installation was straightforward and the support was quick and efficient. Everything has lived up to my expectations. Many thanks to the developer! The product shows results and behaviour at the level and quality of the best in this market.

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