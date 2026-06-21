MercatorEA

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Mercator EA is a highly advanced, automated trading system (Expert Advisor) engineered specifically to navigate the volatility of the Gold market (XAUUSD). Designed as a sophisticated multi-dimensional model, Mercator EA maps macro-level directional shifts, tracks volatility boundaries, and transforms complex market structures into a disciplined, systematic, and highly algorithmic trading strategy.

The Mechanics of the Engine: Dual-Phase Topography

Gold is known for its sharp, aggressive price movements. To analyze true market direction, Mercator EA abandons generic lagging indicators in favor of a complex, dual-timeframe analytical engine and a proprietary bounding algorithm. The system utilizes a multi-layered approach to filter market noise and isolate potential structural setups:

Dynamic Volatility Bounding (UP Band & DOWN Band): The core engine is powered by a proprietary mathematical bounding algorithm. The system establishes statistical extremes using the UP Band and DOWN Band parameters to identify potential exhaustion points and liquidity areas, mapping the historical limits of current market volatility.

Tri-Layer Filtration Protocol (Filter A, B & C): To ensure signal validity and protect against false breakouts, the EA cross-references potential setups through a strict, three-tiered verification matrix. Only when all three algorithmic layers align mathematically will the system authorize an execution Signal.

Advanced Multi-Timeframe Architecture

Mercator EA operates on an asynchronous dual-timeframe matrix to ensure macro-trend alignment before micro-level execution.

Macro Scanning (Scan TF - D1): The EA must be attached directly to the Daily (D1) chart. From this vantage point, the algorithm utilizes the Scan TF to analyze macro-level structures and overarching market geometry.

Precision Execution (Signal TF - M15): Once the D1 macro-bias is mathematically confirmed and the Tri-Layer Filtration protocol is satisfied, the engine automatically drills down into the 15-minute timeframe (Signal TF) to identify the execution entry based on its programmed logic.

System Requirements

Parameter Requirement Instrument XAUUSD (Gold) Chart Attachment D1 (Daily) - Critical for macro scanning Execution Timeframe M15 (Automatically handled by the EA) Minimum Deposit 300 USD Minimum Leverage 1:30 or higher

Risk Management & Trade Execution

Mercator EA operates within a highly restrictive mathematical environment.

Single-Trade Protocol: The system DOES NOT use Martingale, Grid, or loss averaging. Each trade is an isolated, standalone position governed by a strict, hard Stop Loss and Take Profit .

Dynamic Trailing Stop: Once the market moves in the intended direction, the EA can utilize an advanced Trailing stop mechanism, actively managing the risk level based on market structure.

Position Sizing & Money Management

Mercator EA offers highly customizable, yet mathematically rigid, capital management options. By adjusting the Lot Mode parameter in the Money Management settings, you can control your exposure precisely:

1. Dynamic Progression (Default: 300)

The EA features an automated balance progression logic. The default setting in the Fixed Lot or Progression (SIZE) input is 300, which means the EA will automatically increase the lot size by 0.01 lot for every 300 USD in your account balance.

Risk Note: If you require a more conservative approach, simply increase the progression value (e.g., inputting 500 or 1000). A higher progression step makes the lot-sizing less aggressive, restricting volume scaling.

2. Fixed Lot Mode

For unchanging control over market exposure, you can switch the Lot Mode parameter to Fixed lot. In this mode, the EA will completely ignore the balance progression algorithm. You simply type your desired flat lot size (e.g., 0.01 or 0.05) directly into the size field.

Trading Philosophy