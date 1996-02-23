KTS poverty killer robot
- Experts
- Thato Modiba
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
🛠 1. Overview & Strategy
-
Platform: MT5
-
Symbol: Trades exclusively XAUUSD (gold)
-
Core Mechanism: On an initial trade going into drawdown, the EA injects additional trades of increasing lot size to recover losses and turn profitable—the classic martingale/recovery pattern
-
User Controls: Fully customizable lot size, stop loss, and take profit levels for risk management
📈 2. Version & Profit Claims
-
Current Version: V2 (Poverty Killer V2 MT5), free download, focused exclusively on XAUUSD, timeframe m15
-
Marketing Claims: Promises returns of 5–10% per month with “safe drawdown,” and states “massive profits”
🔍 3. Performance & Reliability
-
Lack of Verified Data: No live trading or detailed backtest results provided on MQL5. The statements are promotional and lack third-party proof.
-
Community Insights: Reddit and expert advice warn that recovery/martingale EAs often show strong backtests but fail under real-world conditions:
“Most will go bust… overfitting… ridiculously unsustainable”
And another caution:
“Every EA that uses martingale… works until it suddenly wipes your account” (paraphrased from Reddit)
🎯 4. Does It Target ~90% Profit?
-
No independent verification supports claims of 90% profits. Marketing indicates 5–10% monthly, which might compound to high figures, but without documented proof—especially for V2—these remain unsubstantiated.
-
Without Myfxbook, FXBlue, or verified live statements, credibility remains low.
✅ 5. Pros & Cons
|✅ Pros
|⚠️ Cons
|Easy to configure (custom lot, SL, TP settings)
|High-risk recovery/martingale approach
|XAUUSD focus
|No audited backtesting or live performance data
|Free version exists
|Exposure to account blow-up during big drawdowns
|V2 includes H1 trading logic
|Heavily reliant on broker spreads, slippage, and liquidity
🔚 Final Take
The KTS XAUUSD ROBOT is a gold‑only EA with a martingale recovery strategy, offering configurability and easy setup. While promising potentially high returns, it lacks credible live or backtested proof, making it risky. The strategy has historically resulted in unstable equity curves and occasional catastrophic drawdowns.
🔧 What You Can Do Next
-
Demo test V2 on a demo or cent account for at least 3–6 months.
-
Request transparent results: Ask the seller for links to live trading stats (Myfxbook/FXBlue) over 6+ months.
-
Stress-test its limits: Use varied market conditions (news, high volatility) to assess robustness.
-
Know your risk: Martingale systems amplify both profit and loss—prepare for potential large drawdowns or wipeouts.