OrbitronAI

🚀 ORBITRON AI-X

Precision in Motion

🔹 Description

Orbitron AI-X is a precision-engineered trading system built to capture directional momentum with disciplined risk control. Designed for MetaTrader 5, it blends multi-timeframe momentum analysis and Parabolic SAR confirmation into a clean, powerful decision engine that adapts dynamically to market conditions.

Every trade is guided by price energy, confirmed by structure, and protected by intelligent trade management — making Orbitron AI-X a true momentum-driven system for serious traders.

⚙️ Core Features

✅ Multi-Timeframe Momentum Engine

Analyze trend energy across two independent timeframes using the Momentum indicator. Choose from multiple logic modes:

• Above 100 bias
• Momentum crossing
• Dual-timeframe confirmation
• Cross-over synchronisation

This allows Orbitron to detect trend ignition, continuation, and exhaustion.

✅ Parabolic SAR Confirmation (Optional & Configurable)

Add structure sensitivity using one or two Parabolic SAR layers from higher or lower timeframes. Designed to keep Orbitron aligned with dominant direction and reduce false momentum entries.

✅ Intelligent Trade Exit Logic

Orbitron actively closes trades when momentum or confirmation is lost — ensuring signals don’t “linger” and that trades respect real-time market condition changes.

All values are internally converted automatically for your broker’s pricing format.

✅ Precision Trailing & Break-Even System

Once price moves in your favor:
• Positions are locked to break-even
• Trailing engages only after a defined profit threshold
• Stops ratchet forward only — never backward
• Broker freeze zones are respected automatically

✅ Built-In Trade Safety Layer

Orbitron protects against common execution failures with:

✔️ Stop-distance validation
✔️ Freeze-level handling
✔️ Margin checks before entry
✔️ Spread filters
✔️ Volume normalization
✔️ Broker-safe SL enforcement

No reckless trades. No invalid orders.

📈 Designed For:

• Trend traders
• Momentum traders
• Scalpers
• Swing traders
• Fully automated strategies
• Precise discretionary trading frameworks

Orbitron is not a one-size-fits-all robot — it is a configurable momentum engine built to match your trading style.

🛡 Reliability & Market Compliance

Orbitron AI-X is engineered to comply with MQL5 Market validation standards, including:

✅ valid volume sizes
✅ safe stop distances
✅ proper trailing behavior
✅ margin safety
✅ broker compatibility

📌 Summary

Orbitron AI-X merges:

Momentum
Structure
Confirmation
Discipline
Protection

into one streamlined trading system.

🧠 Philosophy

You don’t chase the market.
You don’t guess.
You align, confirm, and execute — precisely.

✅ Orbitron AI-X

Precision in Motion


