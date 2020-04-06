OrbitronAI
- Experts
- Robert James Poulin
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Precision in Motion
🔹 Description
Orbitron AI-X is a precision-engineered trading system built to capture directional momentum with disciplined risk control. Designed for MetaTrader 5, it blends multi-timeframe momentum analysis and Parabolic SAR confirmation into a clean, powerful decision engine that adapts dynamically to market conditions.
Every trade is guided by price energy, confirmed by structure, and protected by intelligent trade management — making Orbitron AI-X a true momentum-driven system for serious traders.
⚙️ Core Features
✅ Multi-Timeframe Momentum Engine
Analyze trend energy across two independent timeframes using the Momentum indicator. Choose from multiple logic modes:
• Above 100 bias
• Momentum crossing
• Dual-timeframe confirmation
• Cross-over synchronisation
This allows Orbitron to detect trend ignition, continuation, and exhaustion.
✅ Parabolic SAR Confirmation (Optional & Configurable)
Add structure sensitivity using one or two Parabolic SAR layers from higher or lower timeframes. Designed to keep Orbitron aligned with dominant direction and reduce false momentum entries.
✅ Intelligent Trade Exit Logic
Orbitron actively closes trades when momentum or confirmation is lost — ensuring signals don’t “linger” and that trades respect real-time market condition changes.
All values are internally converted automatically for your broker’s pricing format.
✅ Precision Trailing & Break-Even System
Once price moves in your favor:
• Positions are locked to break-even
• Trailing engages only after a defined profit threshold
• Stops ratchet forward only — never backward
• Broker freeze zones are respected automatically
✅ Built-In Trade Safety Layer
Orbitron protects against common execution failures with:
✔️ Stop-distance validation
✔️ Freeze-level handling
✔️ Margin checks before entry
✔️ Spread filters
✔️ Volume normalization
✔️ Broker-safe SL enforcement
No reckless trades. No invalid orders.
📈 Designed For:
• Trend traders
• Momentum traders
• Scalpers
• Swing traders
• Fully automated strategies
• Precise discretionary trading frameworks
Orbitron is not a one-size-fits-all robot — it is a configurable momentum engine built to match your trading style.
🛡 Reliability & Market Compliance
Orbitron AI-X is engineered to comply with MQL5 Market validation standards, including:
✅ valid volume sizes
✅ safe stop distances
✅ proper trailing behavior
✅ margin safety
✅ broker compatibility
📌 Summary
Orbitron AI-X merges:
Momentum
Structure
Confirmation
Discipline
Protection
into one streamlined trading system.
🧠 Philosophy
You don’t chase the market.
You don’t guess.
You align, confirm, and execute — precisely.