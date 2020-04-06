OrbitronAI

Precision in Motion

🔹 Description

🚀 ORBITRON AI-X

Orbitron AI-X is a precision-engineered trading system built to capture directional momentum with disciplined risk control. Designed for MetaTrader 5, it blends multi-timeframe momentum analysis and Parabolic SAR confirmation into a clean, powerful decision engine that adapts dynamically to market conditions.

Every trade is guided by price energy, confirmed by structure, and protected by intelligent trade management — making Orbitron AI-X a true momentum-driven system for serious traders.

⚙️ Core Features

✅ Multi-Timeframe Momentum Engine

Analyze trend energy across two independent timeframes using the Momentum indicator. Choose from multiple logic modes:

• Above 100 bias

• Momentum crossing

• Dual-timeframe confirmation

• Cross-over synchronisation

This allows Orbitron to detect trend ignition, continuation, and exhaustion.

✅ Parabolic SAR Confirmation (Optional & Configurable)

Add structure sensitivity using one or two Parabolic SAR layers from higher or lower timeframes. Designed to keep Orbitron aligned with dominant direction and reduce false momentum entries.

✅ Intelligent Trade Exit Logic

Orbitron actively closes trades when momentum or confirmation is lost — ensuring signals don’t “linger” and that trades respect real-time market condition changes.

All values are internally converted automatically for your broker’s pricing format.

✅ Precision Trailing & Break-Even System

Once price moves in your favor:

• Positions are locked to break-even

• Trailing engages only after a defined profit threshold

• Stops ratchet forward only — never backward

• Broker freeze zones are respected automatically

✅ Built-In Trade Safety Layer

Orbitron protects against common execution failures with:

✔️ Stop-distance validation

✔️ Freeze-level handling

✔️ Margin checks before entry

✔️ Spread filters

✔️ Volume normalization

✔️ Broker-safe SL enforcement

No reckless trades. No invalid orders.

📈 Designed For:

• Trend traders

• Momentum traders

• Scalpers

• Swing traders

• Fully automated strategies

• Precise discretionary trading frameworks

Orbitron is not a one-size-fits-all robot — it is a configurable momentum engine built to match your trading style.

🛡 Reliability & Market Compliance

Orbitron AI-X is engineered to comply with MQL5 Market validation standards, including:

✅ valid volume sizes

✅ safe stop distances

✅ proper trailing behavior

✅ margin safety

✅ broker compatibility

📌 Summary

Orbitron AI-X merges:

Momentum

Structure

Confirmation

Discipline

Protection

into one streamlined trading system.

🧠 Philosophy

You don’t chase the market.

You don’t guess.

You align, confirm, and execute — precisely.

✅ Orbitron AI-X

Precision in Motion