Perfenctry
- Indicators
-
Shaheen HassanaliVolatility is the spice of trading.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 30 November 2018
- Activations: 5
PERFENCTRY will show you exactly when to enter a trade.
If the trend changes, it will show the reverse accordingly.
It works on all time frames and currencies, stocks, commodities & crypto
It does not require a change of settings. The default settings are fine.
Just load it on to your chart and wait for the entry signal.
This works very well when using Trend Qualifier as a filter.
You will wonder how you managed without PERFENCTRY
DOES NOT REPAINT once candle is closed
Join my Telegram Analysis channel ( Free )
You will see how I use my indicators to get in & out of my trades.
https://t.me/TrademasterFX