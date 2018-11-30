PERFENCTRY will show you exactly when to enter a trade.

If the trend changes, it will show the reverse accordingly.

It works on all time frames and currencies, stocks, commodities & crypto

It does not require a change of settings. The default settings are fine.

Just load it on to your chart and wait for the entry signal.

This works very well when using Trend Qualifier as a filter.

You will wonder how you managed without PERFENCTRY

DOES NOT REPAINT once candle is closed





Join my Telegram Analysis channel ( Free )

You will see how I use my indicators to get in & out of my trades.



https://t.me/TrademasterFX







