Coensio Currency Strength Indicator

The Relative Currency Strength Indicator is a tool designed to analyze and compare the strength of a quote currency against four different currency pairs on a selected timeframe. It provides a visual representation of the relative strength of currencies, helping traders identify potential trading opportunities.

Key Features:

  • Customizable quote currency: Select a specific currency to measure its strength against multiple currency pairs.
  • Multi-timeframe analysis: Choose the desired timeframe to evaluate the currency strength.
  • Comparative analysis: Compare the strength of the quote currency against four currency pairs simultaneously.
  • Visual representation: Display the relative strength through a visual indicator or graphical representation for easy interpretation.
  • Real-time updates: Continuously monitor and update the currency strength values as new data becomes available.

Example: Measure global relative USD strength across "EURUSD","GBPUSD","AUDUSD","USDJPY"; pairs.


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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Bernhard Schweigert
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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Guang Jun Huang
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Oleg Rodin
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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ArrowHunterEa can convert external indicators to fully automatic trading systems. ArrowHunterEA is a MT4 EA that is capable of capturing trading signals from 3rd party external indicators. It operates in two modes: 1. OnChart mode: where EA 'scans' the current chart window for new arrows or graphical signals which are given by an external indicator attached to the same chart. In this mode the EA can look for new signals which are displayed by any indicator on the chart. After signal detection th
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