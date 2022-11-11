Long Journey EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 11 November 2022
- Activations: 5
- No Martingale
- No Grid
- No high Risk Strategy.
- Target big moves
- Swing
- Low Risk
This EA is good for busy individuals who doesn't have time to monitor the screen at all times. Just place it on 4H Timeframe and let it do all underground work.
This excellent expert advisor is not a scalper. It’s made to target greater moves and a long term big wins while minimizing losses.
Long Journey EA is a sophisticated mathematical algorithm that analyzes market data, it's based on systematic rules, constantly tested and clear instructions to make trading hands free and remove emotions from trading.
Long Journey is made in such a way that, it takes a few but quality trades.
Each trade has a Stop Loss and Take Profit. The inbuilt intelligence react very fast to close a trade if it detects a potential reversals
STRATEGY
Long Journey EA combines Price Action, Support and And Resistance, Fib, Trend and Different time frame analysis.
It checks if the systematic rules are met in the Monthly timeframe, it proceed to check the daily timeframe. Checks for break down in 1H and enters on 15 Mins timeframe if all rules are met in the Daily.
As quality is preferred over quantity, and not all met conditions can make profits, the system rejects and closes trades that reverses to the opposite direction. It keeps wining trades and cut loses. It continues to trail down wining trades to prevent fast movement that can wipe out win trades.
Lots size
Long Journey EA takes one trade at a time. It doesn’t double or increase lots automatically. It deals with a constant lot size to grow the account.
This will help to maintain Drawdown Balance within 10%
For a $100,000 account, if you want to maintain less than 5% Drawdown as required by most prop firms, 5 lots is recommended
Nevertheless, this can highly pass the challenge.
Settings
Since the Forex market keeps changing. Market parameters change often. It’s based on patterns.
That is why Long Journey EA doesn’t use martingale or any risky strategy but constant lots size.
If you want an EA with same settings from 2015 until now, that makes constant profits. Such EA doesn’t exist, because patterns change.
This EA is based on current Market conditions from 2021 until now.
Long Journey EA cannot make big profits when tested with old data more than 2021 because the mathematical algo did not factor old data that has no major significance on current market conditions.
The forex market has changed a lot recently and hence most of the market waves has changed. Upon testing, you are likely to see more profits on January 2022 and beyond, this is because of the logic behind this EA, to make profits from current market conditions
Forex Pairs (GBPJPY, USDJPY, and US30)
Because Long Journey EA targets big moves, the pairs with high volatility are preferred
GBPJPY, And USDJPY. It can also work on US30 with different settings, and can also work with GBPUSD with take profits amd Reflex_point adjustment.
REFLEX POINT( engine for trade, take very good note when you make adjustments)
The Reflex point in Long Journey EA detects when a pattern is changed, and hence an update to the settings to maximize wins.
The Default settings is recommended for GBPJPY (from January 2021 - till now) 4H time frame
GBPJPY- Default settings(Jan 2021 - now) start time : 00:06 , end time 23:59Reflex_point = 10 (notice the Reflex_point well when ever you change the forex pair)
(If your broker has big spread, contact me to adjust the Stoploss for you. so that you are not closed out when the spread increases when the market is closed)... or change SlPoints to 900 in such case.
USDJPY - Jan 2022 - now
The attached screenshot was tested with $10,000 with 5 Lots (Jan 2022 - Oct 2022)
Sl points = unchanged (363)
TpPoints = 6991
Tsl = 1590
TslLimit = 2013
Reflex_piont = 49
Contact me if you purchase Long Journey EA for any additional assistance if needed.