Long Journey EA

- No Martingale

- No Grid

- No high Risk Strategy.                 

- Target big moves

- Swing

- Low Risk

This EA is good for busy individuals who doesn't have time to monitor the screen at all times. Just place it on 4H Timeframe and let it do all underground work.

This excellent expert advisor is not a scalper. It’s made to target greater moves and a long term big wins while minimizing losses.

Long Journey EA is a sophisticated mathematical algorithm that analyzes market data, it's based on systematic rules, constantly tested and clear instructions to make trading hands free and remove emotions from trading.

Long Journey is made in such a way that, it takes a few but quality trades.
Each trade has a Stop Loss and Take Profit. The inbuilt intelligence react very fast to close a trade if it detects a potential reversals


STRATEGY

Long Journey EA combines Price Action, Support and And Resistance, Fib, Trend and Different time frame analysis.
It checks if the systematic rules are met in the Monthly timeframe, it proceed to check the daily timeframe. Checks for break down in 1H and enters on 15 Mins timeframe if all rules are met in the Daily.

As quality is preferred over quantity, and not all met conditions can make profits, the system rejects and closes trades that reverses to the opposite direction. It keeps wining trades and cut loses. It continues to trail down wining trades to prevent fast movement that can wipe out win trades. 

Lots size

Long Journey EA takes one trade at a time. It doesn’t double or increase lots automatically. It deals with a constant lot size to grow the account. 

 
For a $3,000 account, the maximum risk recommendation is 1 lots

This will help to maintain  Drawdown Balance within 10%

For a $100,000 account, if you want to maintain less than 5% Drawdown as required by most prop firms, 5 lots is recommended

Nevertheless, this can highly pass the challenge.


Settings

Since the Forex market keeps changing. Market parameters change often. It’s based on patterns.

That is why Long Journey EA doesn’t use martingale or any risky strategy but constant lots size.

If you want an EA with same settings from 2015 until now, that makes constant profits. Such EA doesn’t exist, because patterns change.
This EA is based on current Market conditions from 2021 until now.

Long Journey EA cannot make big profits when tested with old data more than 2021 because the mathematical algo did not factor old data that has no major significance on current market conditions.

The forex market has changed a lot recently and hence most of the market waves has changed. Upon testing, you are likely to see more profits on January 2022 and beyond, this is because of the logic behind this EA, to make profits from current market conditions


Forex Pairs  (GBPJPY, USDJPY, and US30)

Because Long Journey EA targets big moves, the pairs with high volatility are preferred


GBPJPY, And USDJPY. It can also work on US30 with different settings, and can also work with GBPUSD with take profits amd Reflex_point adjustment.


REFLEX POINT( engine for trade, take very good note when you make adjustments)     


The Reflex point in Long Journey EA detects when a pattern is changed, and hence an update to the settings to maximize wins.

The Default settings is recommended for GBPJPY (from January 2021 - till now) 4H time frame

     

GBPJPY- Default settings(Jan 2021 - now)  start time : 00:06 , end time 23:59

Reflex_point = 10                (notice the Reflex_point well when ever you change the forex pair)



(If your broker has big spread, contact me to adjust the Stoploss for you. so that you are not closed out when the spread increases when the market is closed)... or change SlPoints to 900 in such case.


USDJPY - Jan 2022 - now

The attached screenshot was tested with $10,000 with 5 Lots (Jan 2022 -  Oct 2022)


Sl points = unchanged (363)

TpPoints = 6991

Tsl = 1590

TslLimit = 2013

  Reflex_piont = 49


Contact me if you purchase Long Journey EA for any additional assistance if needed.






Recommended products
Gold Scalper King EA
Naveen Kumar Shyam
Experts
Gold Scalper King EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The EA follows a systematic breakout strategy that combines market structure analysis, pending order execution, and dual EMA trend confirmation to identify trading opportunities. Rather than predicting market reversals, Gold Scalper King waits for price to confirm a breakout beyond significant swing highs or swing lows before entering a trade. Every position follows predefined t
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Gold Martingale Robot
Borriphat Maitree
Experts
To those who have already purchased, the team would like to express our sincere gratitude. Your support motivates the team and encourages us to continue developing and improving the quality of our products. Transform Your Gold Trading! Unleash Exponential & Sustainable Growth with the "Gold Martingale Robot EA" (MT5) Are you tired of constantly watching charts? Stressed out every time high-impact economic news is released? Or perhaps you've made profits only to watch them vanish due to ho
Aurum Cipher
Zhi Jie Jin
Experts
### Short Description Aurum Cipher is a MetaTrader 5 trend-continuation Expert Advisor designed primarily for XAUUSD on M5. It evaluates trend, volatility, and price structure after a bar has closed and trades only when its conditions are aligned. ### Trading Approach Aurum Cipher uses selective entries rather than high-frequency trading. Its internal filters evaluate moving-average structure, trend slope, volatility, candle quality, and swing location. The core signal settings are built int
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Deep Trend Pro
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
DEEP TREND X — Expert Advisor with Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD Deep Trend X is a 100% automated Expert Advisor, specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It combines cutting-edge machine learning algorithms with institutional market analysis to detect highly accurate entries in both trending and ranging markets. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CORE The EA's core engine integrates two AI models that self-train on each new candlestick: SVM RBF (Support Vector Machine with Radial Kern
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Gold Zone EA
Simon Reger
4.02 (44)
Experts
Gold Zone EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that analyzes market structure using supply and demand zones and executes trades based on defined price reactions. The EA combines zone detection, momentum analysis, EMA filtering, multiple take-profit levels, break-even logic, trailing stop and an integrated manual trading panel directly on the chart. The EA works on many symbols, including: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD as well as numerous other Forex, index and CFD instruments. No ext
FREE
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Experts
BTC Master Pro – Your trusted partner in disciplined Bitcoin trading. The new version is now enhanced with OpenAI artificial intelligence , delivering smarter execution and improved trade filtering in volatile crypto conditions. This professional Expert Advisor is built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 , focusing on structured execution, controlled exposure, and intelligent risk management. Price: $499  →  Next: $699  →  Final: $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE OpenAI-Powered Exec
Institutional Levels
SASA MIJIN
Experts
Institutional Levels is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This algo is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, without reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automaticall
BTCmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Experts
BTCmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 5 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management and lot multiplier.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real Weltrade account + Set file to optimization at any oth
FXmax EA MT5
Sergei Linskii
Experts
FXmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 5 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses Meta Trader 5 standard indicators.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization. Monitoring in the real accoun
Gold Holy Grail MT5 Scalping EA
Allan Mabele
Experts
Holy Grail EA MT5 – Multi-Timeframe Confluence Trading Engine  PRICE NOW DISCONTED FOR FIRST 10 USERS Holy Grail EA MT5 is a sophisticated multi-timeframe trading system designed to trade only when market direction aligns across multiple layers of trend confirmation. LIVE RESULTS: View the EA's real-time performance, equity, drawdown and trading statistics here: https://allanmabele.github.io/amn/XAUUSD_V19_Dashboard.html?account=81696433 The EA combines four interconnected timeframes into a sin
SMC Automato MT5
Jean Charles Vilhena Maia
Experts
SMC AUTOMATO (MT5) – Sweep • CHOCH • Retest (M15/M5) SMC AUTOMATO is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automates a market-structure (SMC) based logic with a confirmation flow using sweep , Change of Character (CHOCH) and retest , using M15 (structure) and M5 (entry/management) timeframes. The robot was developed to execute trades in an objective and standardized way , with market filters and position management, without promising results and respecting MT5 execution rules. How the EA works
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Agarwal Meridian BTC Trend
Mridul Agarwal
Experts
Agarwal Meridian BTC Trend A fully automated, rules-based trend-following system for BTCUSD on the 1-hour timeframe. The strategy executes a staged 3-position structure with defined take-profits and a hard stop-loss on every trade. There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging down, and no discretionary override. It is a position-trading system that produces approximately 9–10 signals per year, designed to run unattended, 24 hours a day, without monitoring. How it works The system identifies con
MAM White
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
Experts
Overview MAM White MT5 is an Expert Advisor for major indices (e.g., US500, NAS100, GER40). It combines trend-confirmed entries (EMA alignment) with volatility filters and an adaptive trailing module. No martingale and no uncontrolled averaging. What it does Enables trading only when fast/slow EMA alignment and volatility conditions agree One-sided, disciplined positioning; ATR-aware trailing and optional partial exits Broker safety checks (stop/freeze levels, margin, volume) before order acti
RevertGold AI
Tosin Komolafe
Experts
RevertGoldAI is a quantitative gold (XAUUSD) trading system built on structured mean reversion principles and market sentiment analysis. The strategy is designed to identify statistically significant price extremes in the gold market and execute disciplined counter-trend entries during periods of overextension. By combining adaptive position scaling with structured basket management and controlled exposure parameters, RevertGoldAI seeks to capitalize on short- to medium-term rebalancing cycles w
Flow life
Bannawat Pipatniwat
Experts
EA trades following the gold price trend (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe. With a capital of $1,000 per 0.01 lot, it can generate daily cash flow of around $15–$30 per day. The system includes: Recovery system (averaging positions) Cut-loss protection system Backtest results: From early 2025 until now, the system has been cut-lossed only 6 times. (10,000 cent account – No cut loss +3xx% profit) The EA is designed to generate profits continuously, whether the gold market is in an uptrend or a do
Titan Trader King Gold Scalping EA for MT5
Ashish Jayant Mone
Experts
Titan Trader King – Gold Scalping EA for MT5 Titan Trader King is a precision-engineered automated trading system designed to capture high-quality momentum and trend continuation opportunities in fast-moving financial markets. The system is specially optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) trading behavior while maintaining strong performance capability across multiple high-liquidity trading instruments. Built for traders who demand structured, rule-based execution, Titan Trader King removes emotional decis
Quora
Suresh Pargunam
Experts
XAUUSD Swing PRO EA v1.0 is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) swing trading. The EA combines EMA trend analysis, breakout confirmation, ATR-based volatility management, and advanced trade protection features to deliver stable and disciplined trading performance. This EA is optimized for traders seeking controlled drawdown, high-quality entries, and long-term consistency in both personal and funded trading accounts.
Phoenix Strike
Premananth R
Experts
Phoenix Strike  is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want a structured, rules-based system that handles trade execution and management from start to finish — without manual intervention. The system identifies momentum shifts in the market and enters trades with a clearly defined risk on every position. Once a trade is open, a tick-by-tick profit protection mechanism takes over, progressively locking in gains as the market moves forward. The EA does not use
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (242)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
TOOP1 Swing MT5
Van Cuong Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
TOOP1 Swing is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Built upon a short-term swing trend-following strategy, this Expert Advisor operates with a strict risk management philosophy: a complete rejection of Martingale and Grid strategies. Every single market execution consists of only one trade with explicit, predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels set immediately at order initiation. Live signal  (Use fixed SL,TP) Earl
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Aegis DAX Scalper EA
Damiano Donatello
Experts
Aegis DAX Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for short-term trading on GER40/DAX40. The system combines a M5 trend filter with M1 pullback entries, RSI confirmation, candle structure analysis, spread filtering, volatility filtering and automated trade management. The EA does not use grid, martingale or recovery basket logic. Each trade is opened with a real stop loss and managed through break-even and trailing stop rules. Version 1.01 includes improved compatibility with di
Scorpion Multi Logic Pro
Premananth R
Experts
Scorpion MultiLogic Pro EA is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor built for structured, rule-based trading on MT5. Rather than reacting to every candle, it runs two independent trading engines in parallel, each continuously scanning price structure in the background and only stepping in once its own internal confirmation conditions genuinely align. Scorpion MultiLogic Pro EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. Every trade is protected by a defined Stop Loss and Take
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Buyers of this product also purchase
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 - MQL5 Market Description Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Automated Dual-Engine Gold Trading System for MetaTrader 5 1. Product Overview Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD and other broker symbols containing XAU or GOLD. Version 6.0 combines two independent trading engines inside one Expert Advisor. Each engine evaluates market conditions separately and uses its own fixed lot size, magic number, position own
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Experts
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Experts
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
The Quantum Classifier
Raza Khan
Experts
*not fully operational.. some features are are under development* This Expert Advisor operates on the cutting edge of algorithmic trading, employing a Lorentzian classification machine learning model to analyze market data. Instead of relying on traditional indicators, it observes a defined number of past bars to recognize intricate patterns and relationships within the price action. It then uses a "neighbor" count to classify the current market state and predict future movements. The Quantum Cl
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
The Daily Retracement Scout
Raza Khan
Experts
This Expert Advisor is an intraday trading bot that exclusively targets reversals at key price levels. It operates by identifying the daily high and low and then executes trades when the price retraces to one of two predefined levels. The bot offers both fixed and dynamic lot sizing , the latter of which calculates your position size based on account balance for precise risk management. It also features a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor. This strategy is best su
The ST System
Raza Khan
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a robust, trend-following system that uses a confluence of five different indicators to confirm a strong upward trend before entering a buy position. Its strategy is built on a two-step validation process: first, it confirms the overall trend using the EMA 200 and Linear Regression Slopes to ensure the price is in a clear bullish direction. Once a valid trend is established, it looks for one of three entry signals from Aroon , ADX , or MACD to trigger a buy trade. The EA i
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Experts
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Experts
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Experts
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
More from author
Hunter US30
Frederick Mensah
Experts
Hunter  US30  Expert Advisor is created to trade US30 (Dow Jones). The intelligence behind it uses current information to determine it trading direction. If you want to trade low risk for passive income,  US30 Hunter is your best Advisor. Hunter US30 is a for Swing Trading, however, scalpers can trade in its direction when a trade is running. Works best on the Daily time frame This Expect Advisor is a low risk strategy. No Martingale , No Grid, or any other lethal strategy. We believe in consis
Blue Diamond EA
Frederick Mensah
Experts
GBPUSD - 1H $1,000 to $11,000 ... Jan 2018 - Dec 2022  (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test). $10,000 to $5,000,000 ...   Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% High Risk Trade, Can have high drawdown) NOTE : (1% or less risk percent is recommended. This will help to maintain low Drawdown but with high returns.) RISK Management : Do not put the auto risk above 2% increase. It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades.
Sika EA
Frederick Mensah
Experts
Sika EA works on GBPUSD - 1H $1,000 to $11,700   ... Jan 2020 - Dec 2022  (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test). $10,000 to $5,000,000 ...   Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% Risk Trade) RISK Management : It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades. Sika EA uses an  averaging  technique to mitigate against risk. Take Profit and Stop loss are hidden by the EA and auto calculates each profit base on the parameters
SIKA Scalper
Frederick Mensah
Experts
$70 to $17,400 ---- Good for growing small account as well. Massive Discount ongoing . Scalping Requirements: - Trading pairs ----------  EURUSD  and GBPUSD - Timeframe ---- -- ------ H1 - Minimum deposit --- -  Any - Leverage -------       ---Not important for this EA (Works on all leverage accounts) - News Trading --------- Allowed - Risk ------------------- Choose lot size you are comfortable with, EA has high win ratio on EURUSD - Set Up ------           --  Use Recommended settings. There i
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review