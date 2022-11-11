That is why Long Journey EA doesn’t use martingale or any risky strategy but constant lots size.

Since the Forex market keeps changing. Market parameters change often. It’s based on patterns.

If you want an EA with same settings from 2015 until now, that makes constant profits. Such EA doesn’t exist, because patterns change.

This EA is based on current Market conditions from 2021 until now.

Long Journey EA cannot make big profits when tested with old data more than 2021 because the mathematical algo did not factor old data that has no major significance on current market conditions.

The forex market has changed a lot recently and hence most of the market waves has changed. Upon testing, you are likely to see more profits on January 2022 and beyond, this is because of the logic behind this EA, to make profits from current market conditions





Forex Pairs (GBPJPY, USDJPY, and US30)

Because Long Journey EA targets big moves, the pairs with high volatility are preferred



GBPJPY, And USDJPY. It can also work on US30 with different settings, and can also work with GBPUSD with take profits amd Reflex_point adjustment.





REFLEX POINT ( engine for trade, take very good note when you make adjustments)





The Reflex point in Long Journey EA detects when a pattern is changed, and hence an update to the settings to maximize wins.

The Default settings is recommended for GBPJPY (from January 2021 - till now) 4H time frame

GBPJPY - Default settings(Jan 2021 - now) start time : 00:06 , end time 23:59









(If your broker has big spread, contact me to adjust the Stoploss for you. so that you are not closed out when the spread increases when the market is closed)... or change SlPoints to 900 in such case.



