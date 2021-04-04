Chart Price and Time MT5

The indicator displays a stock chart of a non-standard type, in which the price and time have the same value.

The usual chart of Japanese candlesticks does not take into account all the information that the time analysis can give. Renko charts do not use all the information that price can give in relation to time. The "Chart Price and Time" indicator takes into account price and time equally and shows the predominance of price or time.



Taking into account price and time equally gives an idea of the price speed, support/resistance levels, level breakouts or failed breakout attempts, sharp movements, prolonged trading corridors, the prevailing trend.

The predominance of time (the rectangle is larger in width than in height) indicates that the price could not overcome the price threshold for a long time. The predominance of the price (the rectangle is larger in height than in width) indicates that the price is full of power.

.

Trend: the more rectangles of the same color, with the predominance of the price, the more pronounced the trend is

The indicator does not redraw.



The indicator has a table for setting parameters (does not work in the tester).

The settings are saved for each instrument and each time period.

The size of the table depends on the font size of the table selected in the settings.

The parameter table can be dragged with the mouse.

Settings