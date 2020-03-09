Gold Pot

My Expert Advisor trade Gold (XAUUSD) on M15 time frame,

Base on hedging and scalping strategy.

stop loss 1.450 usd/0.01 lot

take profit 3.300 usd/0.01 lot 

Live signal: coming soon 

Broker: XM market (Ultra Low Standard account) and use VPS to run EA.

Min deposit: from 200 usd

- From 200 usd to 3900 usd after 7 months (backtest but worthy to try)

Input Setting to test my EA:

- Stoploss: 1450 (1.450 usd/0.01 lot) (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

- Takeprofit: 3300 (3.300 usd/0.01 lot) (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

(If you have any question, inbox me)

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This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
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