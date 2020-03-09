Gold Pot
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 12
My Expert Advisor trade Gold (XAUUSD) on M15 time frame,
Base on hedging and scalping strategy.
stop loss 1.450 usd/0.01 lot
take profit 3.300 usd/0.01 lot
Live signal: coming soon
Broker: XM market (Ultra Low Standard account) and use VPS to run EA.
Min deposit: from 200 usd
- From 200 usd to 3900 usd after 7 months (backtest but worthy to try)
Input Setting to test my EA:
- Stoploss: 1450 (1.450 usd/0.01 lot) (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)
- Takeprofit: 3300 (3.300 usd/0.01 lot) (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)
(If you have any question, inbox me)