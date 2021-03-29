Wilder Exponential Moving Average
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Giovanni RiccobeneTrader and MQL4/5 programmer
https://t.me/ProgrammatoriMQL
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Simply the "Wilder Exponential Moving Average"
An exponential moving average with a somewhat different formula.
It is one of the most common and widely used moving averages on various trading platforms.
It can be used on all symbols, from forex to indices, it has a single parameter with a default value of 10
It can also be used within expert advisor, I hope it will be useful.