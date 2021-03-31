Cycle Channel Oscillator

For metatrader 4 - MT4 version



There are 2 oscillator plots - fast & slow.

Fast plot shows the price location with in the medium term channel, while slow plot shows the location of short term midline of cycle channel with respect to medium term channel.



Usage of this is similar to %b oscillator. The slow plot can be considered as the signal line.

This makes use of the default 10/30 values of Hurst Cycle Channel, but may need tuning for your instrument.



This indicator can also be used to spot price divergence.

Very usefull combined in price action strategy as confirmation oscillator.



Soon mt5 version