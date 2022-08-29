Yahoo Live Data Downloader

Get automatic access to Yahoo Finance data and create custom symbols on MetaTrader 5. Unlike indicators or Expert Advisors, this service does not need to run on a chart. It works in the background, constantly updating historical data for markets not available on your broker.

Main Features:

Exclusive market data : Access key instruments like VIX, DOLLARINDEX, T-Bond, SP500, NASDAQ100, and a wide range of ETFs such as Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI), SPDR S&P 500 (SPY), iShares MSCI Emerging Markets (EEM), Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), and many more.

: Access key instruments like VIX, DOLLARINDEX, T-Bond, SP500, NASDAQ100, and a wide range of ETFs such as Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI), SPDR S&P 500 (SPY), iShares MSCI Emerging Markets (EEM), Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), and many more. Complete automation : Save time with automatic data updates, eliminating manual downloads and imports.

: Save time with automatic data updates, eliminating manual downloads and imports. Perfect for ETF and long-term strategies: Optimize accumulation plans, generate trading signals, and simulate portfolios with high-quality data that enhances your trading operations.

How It Works:

Quick setup: Insert the following URLs into MetaTrader options: https://query1.finance.yahoo.com

https://query2.finance.yahoo.com

https://fc.yahoo.com Predefined symbols: The most common symbols are already preconfigured for immediate use. Optimal performance: The first run downloads all necessary data, while subsequent runs are faster and smoother.

Watch the tutorial video to see the service in action! For any questions or suggestions, feel free to contact me.