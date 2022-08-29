Yahoo Live Data Downloader

5

Get automatic access to Yahoo Finance data and create custom symbols on MetaTrader 5. Unlike indicators or Expert Advisors, this service does not need to run on a chart. It works in the background, constantly updating historical data for markets not available on your broker.

Main Features:

  • Exclusive market data: Access key instruments like VIX, DOLLARINDEX, T-Bond, SP500, NASDAQ100, and a wide range of ETFs such as Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI), SPDR S&P 500 (SPY), iShares MSCI Emerging Markets (EEM), Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), and many more.
  • Complete automation: Save time with automatic data updates, eliminating manual downloads and imports.
  • Perfect for ETF and long-term strategies: Optimize accumulation plans, generate trading signals, and simulate portfolios with high-quality data that enhances your trading operations.

How It Works:

  1. Quick setup: Insert the following URLs into MetaTrader options:
  2. Predefined symbols: The most common symbols are already preconfigured for immediate use.
  3. Optimal performance: The first run downloads all necessary data, while subsequent runs are faster and smoother.

Watch the tutorial video to see the service in action! For any questions or suggestions, feel free to contact me.


Reviews 1
Paolo Peisino
135
Paolo Peisino 2024.08.04 22:16 
 

This is the best of MT5 tools!

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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Paolo Peisino
135
Paolo Peisino 2024.08.04 22:16 
 

This is the best of MT5 tools!

Giovanni Riccobene
872
Reply from developer Giovanni Riccobene 2024.08.06 08:52
I am glad that you like the product, I hope it can be of help in your work and studies.
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