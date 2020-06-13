Master Force Windows

Monitor the Relative Strength of Currencies with Precision and Simplicity

This indicator allows you to analyze the real-time relative strength of individual currencies within the entire monetary basket, giving you a strategic advantage in identifying trading opportunities.

Key Benefits:

  • Instant analysis of currency strength: Viewing currency strength is simple and immediate, enabling you to quickly identify key differences and seize opportunities.

  • Three display modes: Customize your experience by choosing from three different modes:

    • Show all currencies in the basket.
    • Highlight only the currencies of the current symbol compared to the rest of the basket.
    • Isolate and display only the currencies of the selected symbol.

  • Compatible with all timeframes: It works on all timeframes, but for optimal results, it is recommended to use it from a 15-minute timeframe onwards.

Advanced Features:

  • Customizable calculation options: Limit the number of bars used for calculation, providing exactly the analysis you need.

  • Support for prefixes and suffixes: Easily manage pair names with prefixes or suffixes, adapting to your broker's requirements.

  • Color customization: Adjust the indicator's colors to suit your preferences, making your trading experience even more comfortable.

  • Currency ranking: Get a clear view of currencies ranked by strength, simplifying the comparison between the different currencies in the basket.


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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