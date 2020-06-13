Master Force Windows

"Turbo Helper for scalping" is a fully prepared trading system. It shows the trader with an arrow on the chart when to open an order and in which direction. It also indicates to the trader with a square symbol when to close the trade. After that, the indicator displays the estimated number of points for the trade on the chart. This value may vary slightly as the indicator does not take into account the actual spread size and swap of your broker. However, to calculate more accurately, you can spe