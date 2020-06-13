Master Force Windows
- Indicators
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Giovanni RiccobeneTrader and MQL4/5 programmer
https://t.me/ProgrammatoriMQL
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 27 June 2020
- Activations: 5
Monitor the Relative Strength of Currencies with Precision and Simplicity
This indicator allows you to analyze the real-time relative strength of individual currencies within the entire monetary basket, giving you a strategic advantage in identifying trading opportunities.
Key Benefits:
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Instant analysis of currency strength: Viewing currency strength is simple and immediate, enabling you to quickly identify key differences and seize opportunities.
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Three display modes: Customize your experience by choosing from three different modes:
- Show all currencies in the basket.
- Highlight only the currencies of the current symbol compared to the rest of the basket.
- Isolate and display only the currencies of the selected symbol.
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Compatible with all timeframes: It works on all timeframes, but for optimal results, it is recommended to use it from a 15-minute timeframe onwards.
Advanced Features:
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Customizable calculation options: Limit the number of bars used for calculation, providing exactly the analysis you need.
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Support for prefixes and suffixes: Easily manage pair names with prefixes or suffixes, adapting to your broker's requirements.
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Color customization: Adjust the indicator's colors to suit your preferences, making your trading experience even more comfortable.
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Currency ranking: Get a clear view of currencies ranked by strength, simplifying the comparison between the different currencies in the basket.