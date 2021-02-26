Daily High Low Calculator
- Indicators
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Furkan DamarI'm mobile application, web site and Meta Trader4/5 developer.
My web site : http://furkandamar.net
- Version: 1.0
This indicator gives the highest and lowest information of the currency you have selected and the day you selected. It also shows the average. In this way, you can find out the profit / loss probability of your transactions for the same days.
Reported:
Average points per week
Average points per year
Lifetime average points
Note: It does not provide you with buy / sell signals. Shows average points only