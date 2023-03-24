Bollinger Brute is a Brute Force Bollinger Band Break Out and Reversion EA

(!!! Limited Time Promotional Price !!!)

Customise it to take it slow if you don't like risk, or if risk is not a problem customise it to brute force your profits!

Some of our clients were only looking for an automated trading strategy, rather than a complete Trading Tool, so we created Bollinger Brute with their budget in mind.

Priced economically this should cater for those needs.

(The Majority of which, the code was extracted from our Traders Toolbox™ EA)





Key Features:



Band Squeeze Filter - Will make trades only when there is a band squeeze at an adjustable % of the Average Band size.

Two Customisable Strategy Modes - Trade Break Out Only or Break Out and Reversion.

Money Management - Risk based or fixed lot, no martingale.

Static / Trailing Stops - Can Automatically Trail all Open Positions for both Take Profit and Stop Loss or use no stops if you wish.

Profit and Drawdown Protection Settings - for closing all positions to protect drawdowns or profits.

Brute Force Mode - Opens positions without waiting for more candles. (Risky but can make profit quick)

Multiple Trade Modes for Entry Signals - Open New Positions, Close All and Change Direction, Close Profitable and Change direction, Close Losing and Change Direction, Wait for Close.

Position Limiting - Limit number of open positions, or limit long or short separately, or limit to the most profitable direction only





The EA can be used on any symbol but will need to be optimised setting for each symbol... it performs particularly good on USDJPY.

Please also join us on our Traders Toolbox™ Social Hub where we share .sets and Trading Idea's, its totally free https://linktr.ee/traderstoolboxmt5

We hope you make money and enjoy it!!! Remember to leave us a good review on the MQL Store...







