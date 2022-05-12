Traders Toolbox Overwatch

Traders Toolbox™ Overwatch - is a monitoring utility for all Traders Toolbox™ running instances.

It a simple chart switching utility and a market watch for all Traders Toolbox™ Running charts. 


Features:

1. Customisable Button Colours, Rows and Columns.

2. Three Signal Types (Hold - Yellow / Sell - Red / Buy - Green)

3. Dynamically Updates button list depending on new or closed instances of Traders Toolbox™ 

4. Single Click Buttons bring related chart to foreground.

5. Buy and Sell Signals show their signal strength in percentage matching your Traders Toolbox™ Chart Signals. 



Please Note: The Utility can only be used in conjunction with Traders Toolbox™ / Traders Toolbox™ Lite and cannot function independently.

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Traders Toolbox Premium is an All-in-One Tool (September 2024 50% Off Promo) created based on extensive training on common trading strategies in order to automate those strategies and calculations .   (designed and programmed by Jason Kisogloo) Fe atures: 19 Individual Signals   - Each one of these signals can be biased in a neural network style configuration to constitute the final / overall result. Each signal has its own settings to be customised or optimised if needed. Comprehensive On Scr
Traders Toolbox Overwatch MT4
Jason Kisogloo
Utilities
Traders Toolbox Overwatch - is a monitoring utility for all Traders Toolbox running instances. It a simple chart switching utility and a market watch for all   Traders Toolbox   Running charts.  Features: 1. Customisable Button Colours, Rows and Columns. 2. Three Signal Types (Hold - Yellow / Sell - Red / Buy - Green) 3. Dynamically Updates button list depending on new or closed instances of   Traders Toolbox   4. Single Click Buttons bring related chart to foreground. 5. Buy and Sell Signa
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium is an All-in-One Tool  created based on extensive training on common trading strategies in order to automate those strategies and calculations . (designed and programmed by Jason Kisogloo) Fe atures: 19 Individual Signals - Each one of these signals can be biased in a neural network style configuration to constitute the final / overall result. Each signal has its own settings to be customised or optimised if needed. Comprehensive On Screen Display - Six snap away Panels
Bollinger Brute
Jason Kisogloo
Experts
Bollinger Brute is a Brute Force Bollinger Band Break Out and Reversion EA (!!! Limited Time Promotional Price !!!) Customise it to take it slow if you don't like risk, or if risk is not a problem customise it to brute force your profits! Some of our clients were only looking for an automated trading strategy, rather than a complete Trading Tool, so we created Bollinger Brute with their budget in mind. Priced economically this should cater for those needs. (The Majority of which, the code was ex
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