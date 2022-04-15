Easy Ichimoku Waves Meter vm EN

The "Easy Ichimoku Wave Meter" indicator is a basic tool to automatically determine Waves according to Ichimoku!





The indicator gives the possibility to simultaneously apply the Wave Theory, Time Theory and Target Price Theory according to the "Little Ichimoku" strategy developed by Sense Hosoda on the MT4 platform.

The use of this tool allows not only novice traders to instantly (fully automatic) determine the waves and their rapid interpretation, it also allows to automatically measure the proportions of the currently played wave V and on its basis to perform calculations of the forecasted market ranges. Calculations are performed using the basic formulas for time and price wave movements derived by Goichi Hosoda. The numerical values selected by Sage Hosoda are distinguished graphically by the program. As a result, we obtain prediction intervals from the nearest to the possible further interval in a very precise range. In the case of high motion dynamics, in addition to the basic Wave Motion Theory schemes: V, N, E and NT, a multiple of the range is added, e.g. 2E or 3E. Additionally, for clarity, the calculation of the temporal ranges is presented in an information window.

Depending on the measurement methodology used, analyses can be performed both at extremes and at price closes. The change of methodology is made by a single press of the E/C button (measurement at extremes / closes). The tool allows for a simple individual adjustment ("Rc" button - recalibration slider) of the range of wave motion directly from the graphics window.

Automatic determination of waves should be treated as an introduction to a proper analysis according to Ichimoku kinkōhyō. The indicator was designed on the basis of knowledge and experience of traders applying Ichimoku kinko hyo strategy, as well as with regard to their expectations. The presented tool is the result of our work.

Check out our other products and tools for professionals: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ichimoku.eu/seller





Notes:

If you will be using the program in the MT4 strategy tester please remember to:

- Set the test model to: "Every Tick",

- If you want to recalibrate significantly slow down the test with the slider "Visual Mode" for the recalibration time.





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We wish you profitable analysis.

Best regards Ichimoku.eu Team



