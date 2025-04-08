Fractal Plus MT5

Fractal Plus is a trading tool in the form of an expert advisor. In it there are 1 indicators that are position execution and 4 indicators that function as filters. You can choose whether each indicator is active or not, it can even be combined according to your trading needs. All filter indicators have multi timeframes options.


Indicators as execution position:

1. Fractal


4 Indicators as Filter:

1. Moving Averages

2. Stochastic Oscillator

3. RSI

4. Alligator


Parameter Information:

- Lot Mode     :     1 = Fixed Lot, 2 = RiskLot (Freeze % on Balance), 3 = Martingale

- Position Type     :     1 = Once per Signal, 2 = Only Once per Trade

- Fracta Type     :     1 = Follow Fractal, 2 = Breakout, 3 = Combined 1 & 2

- Equity Terminator     :     EA will terminated if equity target is reached, will be active again if you enter a new target equity or you withdraw the profit

- Equity Profit     :     All positions will be closed if the equity is greater than the balance in a certain percentage.

- Win Percentage     :     1 = 1%, 2 = 2%, 3 = 3%, 4 = 4%, 5 = 5%

- Equity Loss     :       All positions will be closed if the equity is lower than the balance in a certain percentage.

- Loss Percentage     :     1 = 10%, 2 = 20%, 3 = 30%, 4 = 40%, 5 = 50%

- Cut Position     :     All positions will be closed if there is a reverse signal

- Cut Position Profit Only     :      All Profitable positions will be closed if there is a reverse signal




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Experts
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Experts
Expert Advisor Description - Basically, EA will open position in case of cross between main line and signal line on stochastic.  - Unique to this EA, using the two pre-set stochastic so that the EA can open the trade position.  - The first stochastic determines the cross, while the second stochastic determines the overbought or oversold levels. Parameters Description - Volume_Lot => Number of lots determined from the balance percentage. Example Balance = 1.000 USD, Volume Lot = 100, Then lot i
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