IDR Indicator MT5

  • Indicators
  • Boaz Nyagaka Moses
    Boaz Nyagaka Moses

    Boaz Nyagaka Moses

    • Full time programmer and trader at  Home
    • Kenya
    • 8386
    4.8 (68)
    Hello,
    I am a proficient developer with vast knowledge of MQL4 and MQL5. Given my five years of experience in forex trading and automation, I am confident I can help you code your desired system, error-free and bug-free.
    I create scripts, Indicators, and Expert advisors for both MT4 and MT5.
    6 products 1 code 6 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
This indicator is based on  the strategy shared by TheMas7er on his youtube channel.

The IDR/DR range will help you identify the high and low of the day once a candle closes above or below the the DR levels. 
The IDR/DR range is determined 1 hour after session open, 09:30 am est.
I have incorporated the fibonacci tool to help you mark the retracement for a good entry in the premium or discount zone.

Important
This indicator is designed for the indices and M5 timeframe, but you are welcome to try it on other asset classes and timeframes.


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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (9)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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Boaz Nyagaka Moses
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3 (2)
Experts
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Boaz Nyagaka Moses
Indicators
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Boaz Nyagaka Moses
5 (1)
Utilities
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