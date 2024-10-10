IDR Indicator MT5

This indicator is based on the strategy shared by

on his youtube channel.

The IDR/DR range will help you identify the high and low of the day once a candle closes above or below the the DR levels.

The IDR/DR range is determined 1 hour after session open, 09:30 am est.

I have incorporated the fibonacci tool to help you mark the retracement for a good entry in the premium or discount zone.

This indicator is designed for the

and

timeframe, but you are welcome to try it on other asset classes and timeframes.



