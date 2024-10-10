IDR Indicator
- Indicators
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Boaz Nyagaka MosesHello,
I am a proficient developer with vast knowledge of MQL4 and MQL5. Given my five years of experience in forex trading and automation, I am confident I can help you code your desired system, error-free and bug-free.
I create scripts, Indicators, and Expert advisors for both MT4 and MT5.
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 10 October 2024
- Activations: 5
This indicator is based on the strategy shared by TheMas7er on his youtube channel.
The IDR/DR range will help you identify the high and low of the day once a candle closes above or below the the DR levels.
The IDR/DR range is determined 1 hour after session open, 09:30 am est.
I have incorporated the fibonacci tool to help you mark the retracement for a good entry in the premium or discount zone.
Important
This indicator is designed for the indices and M5 timeframe, but you are welcome to try it on other asset classes and timeframes.