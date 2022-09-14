Compound Scalper

3
  • Experts
  • Boaz Nyagaka Moses
    Boaz Nyagaka Moses

    Boaz Nyagaka Moses

    • Full time programmer and trader at  Home
    • Kenya
    • 8386
    4.8 (68)
    Hello,
    I am a proficient developer with vast knowledge of MQL4 and MQL5. Given my five years of experience in forex trading and automation, I am confident I can help you code your desired system, error-free and bug-free.
    I create scripts, Indicators, and Expert advisors for both MT4 and MT5.
    6 products 1 code 6 comments
  • Version: 1.70
  • Updated: 17 January 2023
  • Activations: 5

Limited-Time offer at $95

Next price --> $150

Compound Scalper is a simple to use scalping robot which filters signals based on the default time period (2200hrs to 0100hrs).

Inputs:

  • Fixed Lot size - 0.01
  • Use Risk - True (True means risk % will be used and False means Fixed Lot size will be used)
  • Risk Percentage = 2 (2 means 2% of the account)
  • Open Trades on Friday - True/False
  • Close Trades on Friday - True/False
  • Friday Close Hour - 23 (in 24Hr Clock)
  • Friday Close Minute - 0

    Pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDNZD, CADCHF, CHFJPY, EURCAD, EURCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD

    Timeframe/Period: M5, M15


    NOTE:

    • The default inputs of the EA have been optimized and are recommended for use with the pairs and timeframes/periods used above.
    • We will be updating the pairs to include more.
    • Use brokers with lower spreads. (Preferably a max of 45 points)

    Reviews 2
    Nicholas Hurman
    321
    Nicholas Hurman 2022.10.07 02:05 
     

    Great little EA. Better than some I've paid a lot of money for - well done! Tested for a week on demo and makes money every day. Good job!

    1/11/22 Update - after using for one month in demo I can say it definitely makes a good profit - up days and down days but overall it earns well. On a $500 account it made close to 20% for the month (note: I had the risk VERY high - 20% per trade!) defo worth giving it a try!

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    Nicholas Hurman
    321
    Nicholas Hurman 2022.10.07 02:05 
     

    Great little EA. Better than some I've paid a lot of money for - well done! Tested for a week on demo and makes money every day. Good job!

    1/11/22 Update - after using for one month in demo I can say it definitely makes a good profit - up days and down days but overall it earns well. On a $500 account it made close to 20% for the month (note: I had the risk VERY high - 20% per trade!) defo worth giving it a try!

    Boaz Nyagaka Moses
    8386
    Reply from developer Boaz Nyagaka Moses 2022.10.07 15:57
    We are glad you like it. More are on the way.
    Keisuke Tsutsui
    4596
    Keisuke Tsutsui 2022.09.21 20:07 
     

    loss every day, i do not recommends

    Reply to review