Pivot High Low

Indicator finds swing highs and lows, which are located between x bars to the left and y bars to the right. It plots such high and lows in form of continuous lines.

Here is description of inputs.

High Left Length - count of bars to the left for finding of swing high

High Right Length - count of bars to the right for finding of swing high

Low Left Length - count of bars to the left for finding of swing low

Low Right Length - count of bars to the right for finding of swing low



