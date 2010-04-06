Pivot High Low
- Indicators
- Anton Ohurtsov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Indicator finds swing highs and lows, which are located between x bars to the left and y bars to the right. It plots such high and lows in form of continuous lines.
Here is description of inputs.
High Left Length - count of bars to the left for finding of swing high
High Right Length - count of bars to the right for finding of swing high
Low Left Length - count of bars to the left for finding of swing low
Low Right Length - count of bars to the right for finding of swing low