ConfiTrend

This is an oscillator indicator unlike other.

All the value is more than 0.

Value between 0-20, trend are weak :- do not trade.

When the value is more than 20 :- Open trade depend on color.

Long Setup :

DirectTrend is above 20 There are two consecutive Green histograms The second Green histogram is higher than the first A trader Long the third candlestick on the open

Short Setup :

DirectTrend is above 20 There are two consecutive Red histograms The second Red histogram is higher than the first A trader Short the third candlestick on the open

Exit Position :

Exit the position when histograms change color.

OR.

There are 2 consecutive histograms Lower than the first Exit the position the third candlestick on the open.

Note: In this case Exit position doesn't care the histograms color, just only value.