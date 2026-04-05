ConfiTrend
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is an oscillator indicator unlike other.
All the value is more than 0.
Value between 0-20, trend are weak :- do not trade.
When the value is more than 20 :- Open trade depend on color.
Long Setup :
- DirectTrend is above 20
- There are two consecutive Green histograms
- The second Green histogram is higher than the first
- A trader Long the third candlestick on the open
Short Setup :
- DirectTrend is above 20
- There are two consecutive Red histograms
- The second Red histogram is higher than the first
- A trader Short the third candlestick on the open
Exit Position :
- Exit the position when histograms change color.
OR.
- There are 2 consecutive histograms Lower than the first
- Exit the position the third candlestick on the open.