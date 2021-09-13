ATR EZ Trend

This indicator call "ATR Trend" will display 2 lines on chart, make it easy to trade buy/sell. and also Stop Loss.

This Indicator's formula base on standard ATR (Average True Range) function. and I combined it with "Dow Theory" concept.

It has 4 parameters.

- ATR : Period of ATR it self.

- ATR Multiple : Multiple value to display on chart.

- Price Mode : Used this price option for check on change to uptrend or downtrend

[Open, High, Low, Close, High/Low, (High+Low) / 2, (High+Low+Close) / 3 , (Open+High+Low+Close) / 4 ]

- Show Buy/Sell : display buy/sell on chart when trend change.





PS. It just look similar to my "Accurate Swing" indicator, but there are not.



