ATR EZ Trend
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 5 April 2022
- Activations: 5
This indicator call "ATR Trend" will display 2 lines on chart, make it easy to trade buy/sell. and also Stop Loss.
This Indicator's formula base on standard ATR (Average True Range) function. and I combined it with "Dow Theory" concept.
It has 4 parameters.
- ATR : Period of ATR it self.
- ATR Multiple : Multiple value to display on chart.
- Price Mode : Used this price option for check on change to uptrend or downtrend
[Open, High, Low, Close, High/Low, (High+Low) / 2, (High+Low+Close) / 3 , (Open+High+Low+Close) / 4 ]
- Show Buy/Sell : display buy/sell on chart when trend change.
PS. It just look similar to my "Accurate Swing" indicator, but there are not.
Good but needs push notifications alerts and other confirmations to avoid flat areas.