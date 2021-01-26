EZ Slope X is an Oscillator Indicator

very easy to used just look at the Indicator and the base line (Zero line)





Trade Setup for Trend follow :

- when the indicator is above 0 is gone Buy.

- when the indicator is below 0 is gone Sell.





Trade Setup for Swing Trade :

Bullish Market :

- Open Buy when the indicator turn Light Green color.

- Close Buy when the indicator turn Dark Green color.

Bearish Market :

- Open Sell when the indicator turn to Red color.

- Close Sell when the indicator turn to Pink color.



