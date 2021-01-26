EZ Slope X
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 26 January 2021
- Activations: 5
EZ Slope X is an Oscillator Indicator
very easy to used just look at the Indicator and the base line (Zero line)
Trade Setup for Trend follow :
- when the indicator is above 0 is gone Buy.
- when the indicator is below 0 is gone Sell.
Trade Setup for Swing Trade :
Bullish Market :
- Open Buy when the indicator turn Light Green color.
- Close Buy when the indicator turn Dark Green color.
Bearish Market :
- Open Sell when the indicator turn to Red color.
- Close Sell when the indicator turn to Pink color.