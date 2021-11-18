GoldRunner

This is an Expert Advisor specific for Gold, XAU/USD used Trend Follower concept base on my "ATR EZ Trend" and "Ribbon Trend" Indictors.

You don't need to buy those indicators because everything include in this EA. It is very easy to used.

All you have to do is run this EA under the GOLD,XAUUSD chart in H1 Timeframe.

Parameter : 

Magic No.

  • Auto Lot size: true [EA will automatic calculate lot size relate to the Percent Risk]
  • Initial Lot size: 0.01 [if the 'Auto lot size' set to 'false', then used this value for lot size]
  • Percent Risk: 3.0 [Risk per trade] Recommended value is between 2-3.
  • Risk Mode: 
    • Maximum [Use Maximum [Balance or Equity] for calculate lot size]
    • Minimum [Use Minimum [Balance or Equity] for calculate lot size]
    • Balance [Use Balance for calculate lot size]
    • Equity [Use Equity for calculate lot size]



