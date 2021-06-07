Bar 4 Colors for MT5

This indicator will create bars in 4 deference colors.

The Green Bar is Up Trend.

The Red Bar is Down Trend.

Lite Green Bar is No Trend (corrective or sideway) but still in Up Trend.

Pink Bar is No Trend (corrective or sideway) but still in Down Trend.

You can just looking at the Bar's Color and Trade in Green Bar for Long Position and Red Bar for Short Position.

You can change all the colors in your way.

1. Alert function : Will popup Alert Windows and play sound when the Bar was changed.
2. Push Notifications : Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, MetaQuotes IDs needed and must specified in the "Notifications" tab. (see the screen short)

3. Send E-mail : Send an E-mail Notification to the specific E-mail Account. User can setting the email at menu [Tools] -> [Options] inside Email tab.

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M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal
Ravi Gurung
4 (2)
Indicators
CRT Multi-Timeframe Market Structure & Liquidity Sweep Indicator Non-Repainting | Multi-Asset | MT4 Version Available MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162556 Full Setup Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767525 Indicator Overview CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal is a complete institutional-grade market structure toolkit for MetaTrader 5. It projects higher-timeframe candle structure, CRT trap levels, session levels, previous period highs and lows, pivot points, and a real
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
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Ribbon Trend for MT5
Sutthichai Mungdee
4.33 (6)
Indicators
This indicator is a simple tool to spot a possible trend. When the ribbon below the price bars, It will turn to Green color and the trend is seen to be bullish When the   ribbon above the price bars, it will turn to Red color and the trend is seen to be bearish. It can be used a either Entry Signal Exit Signal or trailing stop, so it is very versatile. By default color : Green is UP trend and Red is Down trend and this work perfect with   Bar4Colors.ex5
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Cloud Stair
Sutthichai Mungdee
Indicators
Cloud Stair is an Indicator has 2 Cloud (Up Trend and Down Trend). Cloud will turn Red when trend go down. Cloud will turn Blue when trend go up. You can use this indicator as a Support and Resistance level. Trend very strong when there are no opposite side. Open Buy position when the indicator show blue cloud and no red cloud. Open Sell position when the indicator show red cloud and no blue cloud.
Ribbon Trend
Sutthichai Mungdee
4.75 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is a simple tool to spot a possible trend. When the ribbon below the price bars, It will turn to Green color and the trend is seen to be bullish When the   ribbon above the price bars, it will turn to Red color and the trend is seen to be bearish. It can be used a either Entry Signal Exit Signal or trailing stop, so it is very versatile. By default color : Green is UP trend and Red is Down trend and this work perfect with Bar4Colors.ex4
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Power Trend Checking
Sutthichai Mungdee
Indicators
Check the Trend Power This indicator is designed to identify the POWER of trend. This is NOT define bullish or bearish trend. It is quite easy to look at the power when the indicator line turns Green the trend are strong when the indicator line turns Red the trend are Weak   strategy for trade is : Open possition only when the power go Green Exit possition when the power change to Red
FREE
Bar 4 Colors
Sutthichai Mungdee
Indicators
This indicator will create bars in 4 deference colors. The Green Bar is Up Trend. The Red Bar is Down Trend. Lite Green Bar is No Trend (corrective or sideway) but still in Up Trend. Pink Bar is No Trend (corrective or sideway) but still in Down Trend. You can just looking at the Bar's Color and Trade in Green Bar for Long Position and Red Bar for Short Position. You can change all the colors in your way. 1. Alert function : Will popup Alert Windows and play sound when the Bar was changed. 2.
MCDX Indicator
Sutthichai Mungdee
5 (1)
Indicators
MCDX is an indicator based on specific formula to detect Buy and Sell momentum Red Bar means Price go up and Buy momentum. Green Bar means Price go down and Sell momentum" Height of RED bar > 50% means Bull is in control. i.e. RED more than GREEN to go buy. Lower of Green bar < 50% means Bear is in control. i.e. GREEN more than RED to go sell. DARKER RED COLOR - STRONG Up Trend or Strong Bullish Power LIGHTER RED COLOR - WEAK Up Trend or Weak Bullish Power LIGHTER GREEN COLOR - STRONG Down Tr
EZ Slope X
Sutthichai Mungdee
Indicators
EZ Slope X is an Oscillator Indicator very easy to used just look at the Indicator and the base line (Zero line) Trade Setup for Trend follow : - when the indicator is above 0 is gone Buy. - when  the indicator is below 0 is gone Sell. Trade Setup for Swing Trade : Bullish Market : - Open Buy when the indicator turn Light Green color. - Close Buy when the indicator turn Dark Green color. Bearish Market :  - Open Sell when the indicator turn to Red color. - Close Sell when the indicator turn to
ConfiTrend
Sutthichai Mungdee
Indicators
This is an  oscillator indicator unlike other. All the value is more than 0. Value between 0-20, trend are weak :- do not trade. When the value is more than 20 :- Open trade depend on color. Long Setup : DirectTrend is above 20 There are two consecutive Green histograms The second Green histogram is higher than the first A trader Long the third candlestick on the open Short Setup : DirectTrend is above 20 There are two consecutive Red histograms The second Red histogram is higher than the first
Accurate Swing
Sutthichai Mungdee
Indicators
This indicator just display a single base line. Calculation is just simple base on DOW Theory. user can custom color of the line and can display "Buy" and "Sell" for the signal. This indicator can detect swings in the direction of the trend and also reversal swings. it is very easy to catch the trend and open position. user can used the base line as a "Stop Loss" level.
Currency Strength ROC Base
Sutthichai Mungdee
Indicators
You don't know what to trade? This is the one for you. Currency Strength (ROC Base) is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator is a custom-made indicator you can use to determine the currency pairs that are currently trading strongly and the ones that are trading weakly. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies such as AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD. I used a method call " Rate Of Change (ROC) " for calculate all currency in percent
ATR EZ Trend
Sutthichai Mungdee
3 (1)
Indicators
This indicator call  "ATR Trend" will display 2 lines on chart, make it easy to trade buy/sell. and also Stop Loss. This Indicator's formula base on standard ATR (Average True Range) function. and I combined it with "Dow Theory" concept. It has 4 parameters. - ATR : Period of ATR it self. - ATR Multiple : Multiple value to display on chart. - Price Mode : Used this price option for check on change to uptrend or downtrend [Open, High, Low, Close, High/Low, (High+Low) / 2,  (High+Low+Close) / 3 , 
GoldRunner
Sutthichai Mungdee
Experts
This is an Expert Advisor specific for Gold, XAU/USD used Trend Follower concept base on my " ATR EZ Trend " and " Ribbon Trend " Indictors. You don't need to buy those indicators because everything include in this EA. It is very easy to used. All you have to do is run this EA under the GOLD,XAUUSD chart in H1 Timeframe. Parameter :  Magic No. Auto Lot size: true [EA will automatic calculate lot size relate to the Percent Risk] Initial Lot size: 0.01 [if the 'Auto lot size' set to 'false', then
ATR Custom
Sutthichai Mungdee
Experts
This is an EA Base on ATR and 2 MA. User can make some optimization everything. This EA can apply for all forex pairs, indices, and commodities. Main Function :  Auto calculate lot size relate to the Risk (p ercentage ) of Equity. Stop loss at the ATR level. Trailing Stop at the ATR level. Set Lock Profit after the price match with Ratio's value. Set Target Price at the  Ratio's value. Parameter : Magic No. --- Group Lot Size --- Auto Lot size : Default value is 'True'. Initial size : Default v
MCDX for MT5
Sutthichai Mungdee
Indicators
MCDX is an indicator based on specific formula to detect Buy and Sell momentum Red Bar means Price go up and Buy momentum. Green Bar means Price go down and Sell momentum" Height of RED bar > 50% means Bull is in control. i.e. RED more than GREEN to go buy. Lower of Green bar < 50% means Bear is in control. i.e. GREEN more than RED to go sell. DARKER RED COLOR - STRONG Up Trend or Strong Bullish Power LIGHTER RED COLOR - WEAK Up Trend or Weak Bullish Power LIGHTER GREEN COLOR - STRONG Down Tr
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