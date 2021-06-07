Bar 4 Colors for MT5

This indicator will create bars in 4 deference colors.

The Red Bar is Down Trend.

The Green Bar is Up Trend.

Lite Green Bar is No Trend (corrective or sideway) but still in Up Trend.

Pink Bar is No Trend (corrective or sideway) but still in Down Trend.

You can just looking at the Bar's Color and Trade in Green Bar for Long Position and Red Bar for Short Position.

You can change all the colors in your way.