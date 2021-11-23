ATR Custom

This is an EA Base on ATR and 2 MA.

User can make some optimization everything.

This EA can apply for all forex pairs, indices, and commodities.

Main Function : 

  1. Auto calculate lot size relate to the Risk (percentage) of Equity.
  2. Stop loss at the ATR level.
  3. Trailing Stop at the ATR level.
  4. Set Lock Profit after the price match with Ratio's value.
  5. Set Target Price at the Ratio's value.

Parameter :

Magic No.

--- Group Lot Size ---

  • Auto Lot size : Default value is 'True'.
  • Initial size : Default value is '0.01'.

--- Group Risk Management ---

  • Percent Risk : Default value is '2'.
  • Risk Mode : Default value is 'Maximum'.

--- Group ATR Value ---

  • ATR Value : Default value is '5'.
  • ATR Multiplier : Default value is '2.5'.
  • Price Mode : Default value is 'OHLC/4'.

--- Group MA ---

  • Short Perionds : Default value is '14'.   Period of the Fast MA
  • Long Periods : Default value is '35'.      Period of the Fast MA
  • Mode : Default value is ' Exponential'.  MA Type

--- Group Stop Loss ---

  • Set Stop Loss : Default value is 'true'.

--- Group Trailing Stop ---

  • Set Trailing Stop : Default value is 'true'.

--- Group Protection Profit ---

  • Set Protection : Default value is 'true'.
  • Protection at (R) : Default value is '2'.
  • Protection Pips : Default value is '400'.

--- Group Take Profit ---

  • Set Target Price : Default value is 'true'.
  • Target Price RR : Default value is '3'.

