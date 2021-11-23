ATR Custom
- Experts
- Sutthichai Mungdee
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is an EA Base on ATR and 2 MA.
User can make some optimization everything.
This EA can apply for all forex pairs, indices, and commodities.
Main Function :
- Auto calculate lot size relate to the Risk (percentage) of Equity.
- Stop loss at the ATR level.
- Trailing Stop at the ATR level.
- Set Lock Profit after the price match with Ratio's value.
- Set Target Price at the Ratio's value.
Parameter :
Magic No.
--- Group Lot Size ---
- Auto Lot size : Default value is 'True'.
- Initial size : Default value is '0.01'.
--- Group Risk Management ---
- Percent Risk : Default value is '2'.
- Risk Mode : Default value is 'Maximum'.
--- Group ATR Value ---
- ATR Value : Default value is '5'.
- ATR Multiplier : Default value is '2.5'.
- Price Mode : Default value is 'OHLC/4'.
--- Group MA ---
- Short Perionds : Default value is '14'. Period of the Fast MA
- Long Periods : Default value is '35'. Period of the Fast MA
- Mode : Default value is ' Exponential'. MA Type
--- Group Stop Loss ---
- Set Stop Loss : Default value is 'true'.
--- Group Trailing Stop ---
- Set Trailing Stop : Default value is 'true'.
--- Group Protection Profit ---
- Set Protection : Default value is 'true'.
- Protection at (R) : Default value is '2'.
- Protection Pips : Default value is '400'.
--- Group Take Profit ---
- Set Target Price : Default value is 'true'.
- Target Price RR : Default value is '3'.