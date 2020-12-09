MCDX Indicator

5

MCDX is an indicator based on specific formula to detect Buy and Sell momentum

Red Bar means Price go up and Buy momentum.

Green Bar means Price go down and Sell momentum"

Height of RED bar > 50% means Bull is in control. i.e. RED more than GREEN to go buy.

Lower of Green bar < 50% means Bear is in control. i.e. GREEN more than RED to go sell.

DARKER RED COLOR - STRONG Up Trend or Strong Bullish Power
LIGHTER RED COLOR - WEAK Up Trend or Weak Bullish Power
LIGHTER GREEN COLOR - STRONG Down Trend or Strong Bearish Power
DARKER GREEN COLOR - WEAK Down Trend or Weak Bearish Power


Has Alert Function when Golden Cross and Dead Cross.

GOLDEN CROSS

:-Red Bar's MA cross above Green Bar's MA

:-Red Bar's MA cross above Yellow Bar’s MA

:-Yellow Bar's MA cross above Green Bar's MA

DEAD CROSS

:-Red Bar's MA cross below Green Bar’s MA

:-Red Bar ’s MA cross below Yellow Bar’s MA

:-Yellow Bar’s MA cross below Green Bar's MA


Default Settings

BankerBase = 50
BankerRSI = 50
SensitivityBanker = 1.5
HotMoneyBase = 30
HotMoneyRSI = 40
SensitivityHotMonty = 0.7


Reviews 1
Mr Nopporn Phatthararuchi
594
Mr Nopporn Phatthararuchi 2021.02.19 14:18 
 

Great indicator! Love it. Equipped with superb functions 10/10.

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Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
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Ribbon Trend for MT5
Sutthichai Mungdee
4.33 (6)
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This indicator is a simple tool to spot a possible trend. When the ribbon below the price bars, It will turn to Green color and the trend is seen to be bullish When the   ribbon above the price bars, it will turn to Red color and the trend is seen to be bearish. It can be used a either Entry Signal Exit Signal or trailing stop, so it is very versatile. By default color : Green is UP trend and Red is Down trend and this work perfect with   Bar4Colors.ex5
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Cloud Stair
Sutthichai Mungdee
Indicators
Cloud Stair is an Indicator has 2 Cloud (Up Trend and Down Trend). Cloud will turn Red when trend go down. Cloud will turn Blue when trend go up. You can use this indicator as a Support and Resistance level. Trend very strong when there are no opposite side. Open Buy position when the indicator show blue cloud and no red cloud. Open Sell position when the indicator show red cloud and no blue cloud.
Ribbon Trend
Sutthichai Mungdee
4.75 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is a simple tool to spot a possible trend. When the ribbon below the price bars, It will turn to Green color and the trend is seen to be bullish When the   ribbon above the price bars, it will turn to Red color and the trend is seen to be bearish. It can be used a either Entry Signal Exit Signal or trailing stop, so it is very versatile. By default color : Green is UP trend and Red is Down trend and this work perfect with Bar4Colors.ex4
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Power Trend Checking
Sutthichai Mungdee
Indicators
Check the Trend Power This indicator is designed to identify the POWER of trend. This is NOT define bullish or bearish trend. It is quite easy to look at the power when the indicator line turns Green the trend are strong when the indicator line turns Red the trend are Weak   strategy for trade is : Open possition only when the power go Green Exit possition when the power change to Red
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Bar 4 Colors
Sutthichai Mungdee
Indicators
This indicator will create bars in 4 deference colors. The Green Bar is Up Trend. The Red Bar is Down Trend. Lite Green Bar is No Trend (corrective or sideway) but still in Up Trend. Pink Bar is No Trend (corrective or sideway) but still in Down Trend. You can just looking at the Bar's Color and Trade in Green Bar for Long Position and Red Bar for Short Position. You can change all the colors in your way. 1. Alert function : Will popup Alert Windows and play sound when the Bar was changed. 2.
EZ Slope X
Sutthichai Mungdee
Indicators
EZ Slope X is an Oscillator Indicator very easy to used just look at the Indicator and the base line (Zero line) Trade Setup for Trend follow : - when the indicator is above 0 is gone Buy. - when  the indicator is below 0 is gone Sell. Trade Setup for Swing Trade : Bullish Market : - Open Buy when the indicator turn Light Green color. - Close Buy when the indicator turn Dark Green color. Bearish Market :  - Open Sell when the indicator turn to Red color. - Close Sell when the indicator turn to
ConfiTrend
Sutthichai Mungdee
Indicators
This is an  oscillator indicator unlike other. All the value is more than 0. Value between 0-20, trend are weak :- do not trade. When the value is more than 20 :- Open trade depend on color. Long Setup : DirectTrend is above 20 There are two consecutive Green histograms The second Green histogram is higher than the first A trader Long the third candlestick on the open Short Setup : DirectTrend is above 20 There are two consecutive Red histograms The second Red histogram is higher than the first
Accurate Swing
Sutthichai Mungdee
Indicators
This indicator just display a single base line. Calculation is just simple base on DOW Theory. user can custom color of the line and can display "Buy" and "Sell" for the signal. This indicator can detect swings in the direction of the trend and also reversal swings. it is very easy to catch the trend and open position. user can used the base line as a "Stop Loss" level.
Currency Strength ROC Base
Sutthichai Mungdee
Indicators
You don't know what to trade? This is the one for you. Currency Strength (ROC Base) is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator is a custom-made indicator you can use to determine the currency pairs that are currently trading strongly and the ones that are trading weakly. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies such as AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD. I used a method call " Rate Of Change (ROC) " for calculate all currency in percent
ATR EZ Trend
Sutthichai Mungdee
3 (1)
Indicators
This indicator call  "ATR Trend" will display 2 lines on chart, make it easy to trade buy/sell. and also Stop Loss. This Indicator's formula base on standard ATR (Average True Range) function. and I combined it with "Dow Theory" concept. It has 4 parameters. - ATR : Period of ATR it self. - ATR Multiple : Multiple value to display on chart. - Price Mode : Used this price option for check on change to uptrend or downtrend [Open, High, Low, Close, High/Low, (High+Low) / 2,  (High+Low+Close) / 3 , 
GoldRunner
Sutthichai Mungdee
Experts
This is an Expert Advisor specific for Gold, XAU/USD used Trend Follower concept base on my " ATR EZ Trend " and " Ribbon Trend " Indictors. You don't need to buy those indicators because everything include in this EA. It is very easy to used. All you have to do is run this EA under the GOLD,XAUUSD chart in H1 Timeframe. Parameter :  Magic No. Auto Lot size: true [EA will automatic calculate lot size relate to the Percent Risk] Initial Lot size: 0.01 [if the 'Auto lot size' set to 'false', then
ATR Custom
Sutthichai Mungdee
Experts
This is an EA Base on ATR and 2 MA. User can make some optimization everything. This EA can apply for all forex pairs, indices, and commodities. Main Function :  Auto calculate lot size relate to the Risk (p ercentage ) of Equity. Stop loss at the ATR level. Trailing Stop at the ATR level. Set Lock Profit after the price match with Ratio's value. Set Target Price at the  Ratio's value. Parameter : Magic No. --- Group Lot Size --- Auto Lot size : Default value is 'True'. Initial size : Default v
Bar 4 Colors for MT5
Sutthichai Mungdee
Indicators
This indicator will create bars in 4 deference colors. The Green Bar is Up Trend. The Red Bar is Down Trend. Lite Green Bar is No Trend (corrective or sideway) but still in Up Trend. Pink Bar is No Trend   (corrective or sideway)   but still in Down Trend. You can just looking at the Bar's Color and Trade in Green Bar for Long Position and Red Bar for Short Position. You can change all the colors in your way. 1. Alert function : Will popup Alert Windows and play sound when the Bar was changed.
MCDX for MT5
Sutthichai Mungdee
Indicators
MCDX is an indicator based on specific formula to detect Buy and Sell momentum Red Bar means Price go up and Buy momentum. Green Bar means Price go down and Sell momentum" Height of RED bar > 50% means Bull is in control. i.e. RED more than GREEN to go buy. Lower of Green bar < 50% means Bear is in control. i.e. GREEN more than RED to go sell. DARKER RED COLOR - STRONG Up Trend or Strong Bullish Power LIGHTER RED COLOR - WEAK Up Trend or Weak Bullish Power LIGHTER GREEN COLOR - STRONG Down Tr
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Mr Nopporn Phatthararuchi
594
Mr Nopporn Phatthararuchi 2021.02.19 14:18 
 

Great indicator! Love it. Equipped with superb functions 10/10.

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