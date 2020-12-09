MCDX Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.85
- Updated: 10 January 2022
- Activations: 5
MCDX is an indicator based on specific formula to detect Buy and Sell momentum
Red Bar means Price go up and Buy momentum.
Green Bar means Price go down and Sell momentum"
Lower of Green bar < 50% means Bear is in control. i.e. GREEN more than RED to go sell.
LIGHTER RED COLOR - WEAK Up Trend or Weak Bullish Power
LIGHTER GREEN COLOR - STRONG Down Trend or Strong Bearish Power
DARKER GREEN COLOR - WEAK Down Trend or Weak Bearish Power
Has Alert Function when Golden Cross and Dead Cross.
GOLDEN CROSS
:-Red Bar's MA cross above Green Bar's MA
:-Red Bar's MA cross above Yellow Bar’s MA
:-Yellow Bar's MA cross above Green Bar's MA
DEAD CROSS
:-Red Bar's MA cross below Green Bar’s MA
:-Red Bar ’s MA cross below Yellow Bar’s MA
:-Yellow Bar’s MA cross below Green Bar's MA
Default Settings
Great indicator! Love it. Equipped with superb functions 10/10.