Araz EurUsd

2.83

After more than 3 years of using this system for myself, I decided to put it in the market for a while to attract capital. On average, I update every month to achieve the best possible result.


                                      Mql5 in now available here


In my opinion, a good expert should have these characteristics so as not to jeopardize your capital :


    ✔️    Do not use dangerous methods such as grid martingle, etc.
    ✔️    All position have a take profit and stop loss limit
    ✔️    Have a proper back test
    ✔️    Do not depend on a broker
    ✔️    Do not use deceptive methods
    ✔️    Have a low drawdown value.


If you agree with me, this expert is great for you


Expert working method based on a type of machine learning and price analysis created by ourselves and filtered using the main indicators of the standard macd , rvi , rsi and candle-stick patterns, makes price predictions and hunts them


You will be very lucky if you are one of the first ✔️ 5 people who want to buy this expert, then it will no longer be offered at this low price.


  Symbol Time frame 
EURUSD
H1

Settings

  • takeProfit : take profit in pips
  • stopLoss : stoploss in pips
  • trailingstop : trailig stop if you want stop just use 0
  • trailingstart : traling start after price goes more than this amount
  • trailingstep : trailing step

  • lots : fix lot volume
  • AutoMoneyManagement : enable / disable auto money management
  • PercentToRisk : use this percent of risk if auto management is enable

  • MacdFema :  Macd Fast Ema
  • MacdSema : Macd Slow Ema
  • MacdSma :  Macd Sma
  • RVIPeriod :  Rvi Period
  • RsiPeriod : Rsi Period

  • maxSpreadr: maximum spread expert allows to open a position
  • maxTotalOpenTrade : maximum total position that expert can open
  • startHour : start hour put 0 if you want disabled
  • stopHour : stop hour put 0 if you want to disabled
  • slippage : slippage value


Reviews 8
areka
180
areka 2021.08.22 09:53 
 

I have been using it for 3 months in my live account, with hourly restrictions on the default parameters. My results are almost always in line with the seller's https://www.myfxbook.com/members/PooriyaArazesh/arazeurusd/8050347. My 10-year backtest returns an amazing 94% of winners. To be in gain you need to be above 85%. I am at 90% after 60 trades in live. So far I am satisfied, I find it an honest and profitable EA.

OLADIMEJI ADEBAJO IWALESIN
4708
OLADIMEJI ADEBAJO IWALESIN 2021.03.13 10:22 
 

@ Mahmoud, I am beginning to build confidence in your EA. My predominant proof of authenticity of your product is embedded in the positive correlation between the backtest results and the actual trading results and I am beginning to see that already. The proof of the pudding they say, is in the eating. From my point of view, you can now begin to review the price.

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areka
180
areka 2021.08.22 09:53 
 

I have been using it for 3 months in my live account, with hourly restrictions on the default parameters. My results are almost always in line with the seller's https://www.myfxbook.com/members/PooriyaArazesh/arazeurusd/8050347. My 10-year backtest returns an amazing 94% of winners. To be in gain you need to be above 85%. I am at 90% after 60 trades in live. So far I am satisfied, I find it an honest and profitable EA.

Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
1040
Reply from developer Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi 2021.08.22 17:33
Hi,
Thank you
Your success makes us happy
Tomtrader69 Canto
23
Tomtrader69 Canto 2021.07.02 17:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
1040
Reply from developer Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi 2021.07.02 17:18
Hello
Thanks, the default settings are fine, but if you need help, you can send me a message
merio
54
merio 2021.05.29 04:46 
 

backtest was very good.. but I was disappointed when I actually used it.

Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
1040
Reply from developer Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi 2021.05.29 09:41
Hello
May I ask how long have you used Expert?
Igor Subbotin
429
Igor Subbotin 2021.05.21 07:03 
 

Опыт использования 2 недели. Торгует советник не каждый день, бывает, что сделок нет неделями - очень не удобно контролировать, все ли в порядке с самим советником. Иногда в журнале появляются циклические ошибки, потом пропадают, потом вновь появляются. Советник во время этих ошибок отключается. Автор не предоставляет демонстрационный реальный счет, что бы можно было сверять свои сделки с авторскими - в отзывах уже было написано, что советник на разных счетах может открываться в разные стороны в одно и то же время. В общем, советник только на тестах показывает хорошую прибыль - на реале все может быть с точностью до наоборот. Отношение профит/стоп почти в пять раз больше в пользу стопа. Сделок может открывать до 20 - то есть если рынок пойдет в сторону стопов на этих открытых 20 сделках - видимо будет быстрый слив. Мое мнение - советник требует технической доработки, и автору обязательно нужно сделать демонстрационный реальный счет. Без этих двух доработок покупать этого советника смысла мало - на тестах красиво, а в реале будет слив. Когда автор устранит недочеты - я поменяю отзыв на более позитивный.

Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
1040
Reply from developer Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi 2021.05.21 13:09
Unfortunately, your text is in Russian and Google Translate could not translate it well and I did not understand exactly what you mean.
Anyway, we had a great week and I did not understand exactly what your problem is.
Leshiy2666
49
Leshiy2666 2021.05.15 15:38 
 

Купил я этого сова 5 мая сего года и установил в терминал МТ4 на VPS брокера RoboForex//Вел у меня он торговлю по 14 мая сего года-не открыл ни одной сделки, хотя на тестере при прогоне в этот же период было открыто 10 сделок...Что то получается какая то нестыковочка с реальным счетом...и поэтому моя оценка пока -0 и мне интуиция подсказывает, что я просто потерял свои деньги...посмотрим, что он покажет до конца месяца.....ждемс конца мая сего года..

Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
1040
Reply from developer Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi 2021.05.15 15:52
Hello
This problem has not occurred to anyone so far and the expert is using it on the real account of many people
I answered you
There may be several problems
1- The amount of spread is more than the allowed limit, which you can change from the settings
2- There is an error that must be displayed on the console
There is no problem that worries you, I will be by your side until the problem is solved and we will solve the problem
Foxsmall
232
Foxsmall 2021.05.14 18:17 
 

Unfortunately, the experience of using this EA was unsuccessful. First of all, the current price is in a negative area for a long time. And the swap only grows, which accordingly reduces the profit and in the case of loss increases the loss of the deposit. Authors need to reduce Stop Loss. I have been losing my real account for three weeks.

Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
1040
Reply from developer Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi 2021.05.14 19:07
Hello
Using only 3 weeks is not a good time to evaluate an expert. The market definitely has different conditions. We've been quite profitable the rest of the time, except last week when something weird happened (Sharp change price was very rare).
OLADIMEJI ADEBAJO IWALESIN
4708
OLADIMEJI ADEBAJO IWALESIN 2021.03.13 10:22 
 

@ Mahmoud, I am beginning to build confidence in your EA. My predominant proof of authenticity of your product is embedded in the positive correlation between the backtest results and the actual trading results and I am beginning to see that already. The proof of the pudding they say, is in the eating. From my point of view, you can now begin to review the price.

Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
1040
Reply from developer Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi 2021.03.13 10:40
Hi OLADIMEJI,
Thank you very much
You are a very kind person who has helped us a lot
wish you luck
Olga Snizhko
1042
Olga Snizhko 2021.03.09 23:19 
 

The system has not been working lately. The author did not provide a signa...

Trades differently on different broker's accounts, even if the account of the same broker is simply different servers.

Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
1040
Reply from developer Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi 2021.03.10 10:56
Hi Olga,
Thanks so much for the review
Yes, I will definitely start the signal, in fact, it already exists, but since it uses several other our experts, it is better to make a special one for this.
Reply to review