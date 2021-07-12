Araz Pressure MT5

There is a very simple rule



It is  Always difficult to cross high pressure areas and easy to cross low pressure areas


MT4 version is available here

This is definitely true for price

It was so simple, it was not!


So let's get started

This indicator shows you the amount of pressure in that area according to the bars that it shows.

  • The longer the bar, the higher the pressure in that area
  • It also marks the most pressed area with a rectangle


From now on you can simply decide on the price move

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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Araz EurUsd
Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
2.83 (6)
Experts
After more than 3 years of using this system for myself, I decided to put it in the market for a while to attract capital. On average, I update every month to achieve the best possible result.                                       Mql5 in now available here In my opinion, a good expert should have these characteristics so as not to jeopardize your capital :     ️     Do not use dangerous methods such as grid martingle, etc.     ️     All position have a take profit and stop loss limit   
ArazTop
Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
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Are you tired of seeing the experts who have been produced with programming methods (sometimes even deceptive) and have very excellent and beautiful graphs, but you do not see the result in the live account? MT5 version is sold for a limited time with a 50% discount Mt5 is available here for just 111$ We are all familiar with these types of experts who have excellent results in back tests but in practice after a while have nothing but losses. If you have even a little bit of experience in F
Araz Pressure
Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
Indicators
There is a very simple rule It is  Always difficult to cross high pressure areas and easy to cross low pressure areas MT5 version is available here This is definitely true for price It was so simple, it was not! So let's get started This indicator shows you the amount of pressure in that area according to the bars that it shows. The longer the bar, the higher the pressure in that area It also marks the most pressed area with a rectangle From now on you can simply decide on the price mov
Araz ETrend
Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
Indicators
Finding the right trend is always one of the most important points of trading If you agree with me then let's move on How do we recognize the trend? As you well know, one of the best and most widely used standard indicators is the ATR. There is no special magic We try to identify the trend by calculating the amount of ATR and the amount of Multiplier. You can use this indicator in all currencies and all time frames. Of course, note that the purpose of this indicator is to show the trend, no
ArazMomentum
Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
Experts
The price will increase by $ 1 per day or reach a maximum of $ 300 This is not a marketing technique, it is just an incentive for you to value your time more There is an important but very simple rule To succeed in any market, this condition must be met            ️ Minimum Winrate = 1 / (1 + Reward:Risk) So how can we use this condition? The first step is to choose the ratio of profit to loss I like the value 1 How to determine the amount of stop loss and take profit? I will teach you a
ArazEurUsd Mql5
Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
3 (2)
Experts
After more than 3 years of using this system for myself, I decided to put it in the market for a while to attract capital. On average, I update every month to achieve the best possible result.                                                  Mql4 version is available here In my opinion, a good expert should have these characteristics so as not to jeopardize your capital :     ️     Do not use dangerous methods such as grid martingle, etc.     ️     All position have a take profit and st
ArazTop MT5
Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
1 (1)
Experts
Are you tired of seeing the experts who have been produced with programming methods (sometimes even deceptive) and have very excellent and beautiful graphs, but you do not see the result in the live account? MT5 version is sold for a limited time with a 50% discount Mt4 is available here for 222$ We are all familiar with these types of experts who have excellent results in back tests but in practice after a while have nothing but losses. If you have even a little bit of experience in Forex,
Araz ETrend MT5
Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
Indicators
Finding the right trend is always one of the most important points of trading If you agree with me then let's move on How do we recognize the trend? As you well know, one of the best and most widely used standard indicators is the ATR. There is no special magic We try to identify the trend by calculating the amount of ATR and the amount of Multiplier. You can use this indicator in all currencies and all time frames. Of course, note that the purpose of this indicator is to show the trend, no
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