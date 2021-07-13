Araz ETrend

Finding the right trend is always one of the most important points of trading


If you agree with me then let's move on


  • How do we recognize the trend?


As you well know, one of the best and most widely used standard indicators is the ATR.

There is no special magic


We try to identify the trend by calculating the amount of ATR and the amount of Multiplier.


You can use this indicator in all currencies and all time frames. Of course, note that the purpose of this indicator is to show the trend, not the entry and exit point.

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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There is a very simple rule It is  Always difficult to cross high pressure areas and easy to cross low pressure areas MT5 version is available here This is definitely true for price It was so simple, it was not! So let's get started This indicator shows you the amount of pressure in that area according to the bars that it shows. The longer the bar, the higher the pressure in that area It also marks the most pressed area with a rectangle From now on you can simply decide on the price mov
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Finding the right trend is always one of the most important points of trading If you agree with me then let's move on How do we recognize the trend? As you well know, one of the best and most widely used standard indicators is the ATR. There is no special magic We try to identify the trend by calculating the amount of ATR and the amount of Multiplier. You can use this indicator in all currencies and all time frames. Of course, note that the purpose of this indicator is to show the trend, no
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