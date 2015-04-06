ThisDailyBreakout

ThisDailyBreakout is based on various breakout strategies used on the GBPUSD Pair, although the settings can be customized to accommodate other pairs as well. A moving average and higher breakout levels can also be used to filter out potential bad trades.

Use of Moving Average: If price is below the moving average, only sell trades will be place. If price is above the moving average, only buy trades will be placed.

Use of Higher Breakout levels: A trade will only be placed if price is inside these levels. If price move above or below the Higher breakout levels, trades will not be placed. This levels are calculated as follow: Period to use to calculate Higher Breakout Levels, the high and low of this period will be used to calculate the levels, e.g. a 48 period on a 1H chart equals a period of 48 hours. Interval to check for Higher Breakout Levels, recalculate the levels every number of periods, e.g. if set to 48 the levels will be recalculating once in every two days.


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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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