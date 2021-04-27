ArazEurUsd Mql5

3

 

After more than 3 years of using this system for myself, I decided to put it in the market for a while to attract capital. On average, I update every month to achieve the best possible result.


                                                 Mql4 version is available here


In my opinion, a good expert should have these characteristics so as not to jeopardize your capital :


    ✔️    Do not use dangerous methods such as grid martingle, etc.
    ✔️    All position have a take profit and stop loss limit
    ✔️    Have a proper back test
    ✔️    Do not depend on a broker
    ✔️    Do not use deceptive methods
    ✔️    Have a low drawdown value.


If you agree with me, this expert is great for you


Expert working method based on a type of machine learning and price analysis created by ourselves and filtered using the main indicators of the standard macd , rvi , rsi and candle-stick patterns, makes price predictions and hunts them


You will be very lucky if you are one of the first ✔️ 5 people who want to buy this expert, then it will no longer be offered at this low price.


  Symbol Time frame 
EURUSD
H1

Settings

  • takeProfit : take profit in pips
  • stopLoss : stoploss in pips
  • trailingstop : trailig stop if you want stop just use 0
  • trailingstart : traling start after price goes more than this amount
  • trailingstep : trailing step

  • lots : fix lot volume
  • AutoMoneyManagement : enable / disable auto money management
  • PercentToRisk : use this percent of risk if auto management is enable

  • MacdFema :  Macd Fast Ema
  • MacdSema : Macd Slow Ema
  • MacdSma :  Macd Sma
  • RVIPeriod :  Rvi Period
  • RsiPeriod : Rsi Period

  • maxSpreadr: maximum spread expert allows to open a position
  • maxTotalOpenTrade : maximum total position that expert can open
  • startHour : start hour put 0 if you want disabled
  • stopHour : stop hour put 0 if you want to disabled
  • slippage : slippage value


Reviews 3
behrad.aloha
40
behrad.aloha 2021.05.07 06:44 
 

It performs well and the backtest results are excellent. Of course, you have to adjust according to the capital. Thanks to the dear author

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mathers12
101
mathers12 2022.09.15 23:17 
 

I bought this EA one month after it was published and it did great for some weeks but after that it had only loses and losses. It is just a classic EA based on neural network, which needs to be retrained after every period of time. In my opinion, these EAs cannot be successful at all. I have also notified the author of the losses and he told me, that his team is working on a new version and that was 25.4.2022. Today is 15.9.2022 and there is still no new updated version, so please stay away from this EA, if you do not want to lose money on this. I would stay away from every EA, which has something to do with neural networks, that is just a success EA in the tests but after a while there are only losses. Sorry author for my negative feedback, but I had to do it.

Antonio Sebastião Pereira
60
Antonio Sebastião Pereira 2021.05.26 17:02 
 

I put this subject because I do not accept the option for my problem. I bought my first Robot (EA). I installed it on the Platform, it is active and apparently without error in the messages. It is not working. I did a backtest with him and, for example, yesterday 05/25/2021 made entries and exits of the operations, but what I bought and installed did not make any entries and exits. Could it be a problem in EA or did I not release anything for it to work?

Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
1040
Reply from developer Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi 2021.05.26 17:48
Hello
No problem, just give me a private message and I will definitely fix your problem, no worries.
I am always ready to support buyers
behrad.aloha
40
behrad.aloha 2021.05.07 06:44 
 

It performs well and the backtest results are excellent. Of course, you have to adjust according to the capital. Thanks to the dear author

Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
1040
Reply from developer Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi 2021.05.07 13:50
Hello
Thank you very much and I wish you success
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