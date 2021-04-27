ArazEurUsd Mql5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 7 May 2021
- Activations: 5
After more than 3 years of using this system for myself, I decided to put it in the market for a while to attract capital. On average, I update every month to achieve the best possible result.
Mql4 version is available here
In my opinion, a good expert should have these characteristics so as not to jeopardize your capital :
✔️ Do not use dangerous methods such as grid martingle, etc.
✔️ All position have a take profit and stop loss limit
✔️ Have a proper back test
✔️ Do not depend on a broker
✔️ Do not use deceptive methods
✔️ Have a low drawdown value.
If you agree with me, this expert is great for you
Expert working method based on a type of machine learning and price analysis created by ourselves and filtered using the main indicators of the standard macd , rvi , rsi and candle-stick patterns, makes price predictions and hunts them
You will be very lucky if you are one of the first ✔️ 5 people who want to buy this expert, then it will no longer be offered at this low price.
|Symbol
|Time frame
|EURUSD
|H1
Settings
- takeProfit : take profit in pips
- stopLoss : stoploss in pips
- trailingstop : trailig stop if you want stop just use 0
- trailingstart : traling start after price goes more than this amount
- trailingstep : trailing step
- lots : fix lot volume
- AutoMoneyManagement : enable / disable auto money management
- PercentToRisk : use this percent of risk if auto management is enable
- MacdFema : Macd Fast Ema
- MacdSema : Macd Slow Ema
- MacdSma : Macd Sma
- RVIPeriod : Rvi Period
- RsiPeriod : Rsi Period
- maxSpreadr: maximum spread expert allows to open a position
- maxTotalOpenTrade : maximum total position that expert can open
- startHour : start hour put 0 if you want disabled
- stopHour : stop hour put 0 if you want to disabled
- slippage : slippage value
It performs well and the backtest results are excellent. Of course, you have to adjust according to the capital. Thanks to the dear author