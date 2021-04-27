ArazEurUsd Mql5

After more than 3 years of using this system for myself, I decided to put it in the market for a while to attract capital. On average, I update every month to achieve the best possible result.







Mql4 version is available here





In my opinion, a good expert should have these characteristics so as not to jeopardize your capital :





✔️ Do not use dangerous methods such as grid martingle, etc.

✔️ All position have a take profit and stop loss limit

✔️ Have a proper back test

✔️ Do not depend on a broker

✔️ Do not use deceptive methods

✔️ Have a low drawdown value.



If you agree with me, this expert is great for you



Expert working method based on a type of machine learning and price analysis created by ourselves and filtered using the main indicators of the standard macd , rvi , rsi and candle-stick patterns, makes price predictions and hunts them





You will be very lucky if you are one of the first ✔️ 5 people who want to buy this expert, then it will no longer be offered at this low price.





Symbol Time frame

EURUSD

H1



Settings

takeProfit : take profit in pips



stopLoss : stoploss in pips



trailingstop : trailig stop if you want stop just use 0



trailingstart : traling start after price goes more than this amount



trailingstep : trailing step



lots : fix lot volume



AutoMoneyManagement : enable / disable auto money management



PercentToRisk : use this percent of risk if auto management is enable



MacdFema : Macd Fast Ema



MacdSema : Macd Slow Ema



MacdSma : Macd Sma



RVIPeriod : Rvi Period



RsiPeriod : Rsi Period



maxSpreadr: maximum spread expert allows to open a position



maxTotalOpenTrade : maximum total position that expert can open



startHour : start hour put 0 if you want disabled



stopHour : stop hour put 0 if you want to disabled



slippage : slippage value





