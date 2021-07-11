ArazTop MT5

1

Are you tired of seeing the experts who have been produced with programming methods (sometimes even deceptive) and have very excellent and beautiful graphs, but you do not see the result in the live account?


MT5 version is sold for a limited time with a 50% discount

Mt4 is available here for 222$


We are all familiar with these types of experts who have excellent results in back tests but in practice after a while have nothing but losses.

If you have even a little bit of experience in Forex, you know that breakout is one of the most logical methods that has been used by experienced traders for years, and if someone knows it well, he can get good results.

💪 So far so good!

Wait, but it's not that easy. Finding the right price to place the positions is not easy. You have to have years of experience to be able to do this.

Even professional traders sometimes do not have enough time to check and this causes the position to be lost

✔️ So what is our job?


Our experts identify the right position and filter the bad situations, and we enter the market in the best position.


Most traders know that gold is one of the best for breakout systems (of course, no one will tell you this secret if you are new!)
So our main focus is on gold (of course you can test on other currencies and you might get a good result but we do not recommend this)

🔥How does an expert know a good situation?


This is a bit of a mystery, but I'll tell you a little bit about it 😉


So stay with me


  • The most important part is finding a good peak or valley (it may seem simple but it is very important)
  • The next step is to find out if the price can pass that point. The expert calculates the viscosity,speed and torque of the price and enters if it is convenient (you can change these values ​​in the settings and it is definitely different in each currency and time frame that you have to find it, of course we do this for and you can download it from the comments section

The work is not over yet

  • We have to keep our profit after entering, so we use trailing stop



Note that the default settings are suitable for gold 1hour timeframe. Download the rest of the items from the comments.


Settings

  • All settings are known by their names, there is only one item that needs to be explained


  • AutomaticSecondPosition:

              If this option is enabled, another position will open in each signal, and the stoploss value of that position will be determined automatically by the expert.

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    Gerald van Wattum
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    Gerald van Wattum 2022.04.12 17:23 
     

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