DBS Dynamic Levels

The indicator plots dynamic POC, VAH and VAL levels for a specified period from tick data.

POC - Point Of Control, the price at which the maximum volume has accumulated over a certain period of time (POC in the volume profile).

VA - Volume Area, the zone of the fair value of the asset. VAH - Volume Area High. VAL - Volume Area Low.

The DBS_DynamicLevels indicator plots dynamic levels where the calculation point is the maximum volume level (POC) and zone VAH / VAL. The indicator shows the history of the position of the maximum volume, which allows you to understand the development of the situation in time.

The value of the indicator lies in the fact that you can see the development of the volume profile in the dynamics of the period in terms of changes in the price of maximum accumulation (POC). The indicator allows you to detect levels "hidden" by time, to show the movement of volume within a day / week / month.


ATTENTION! TICK HISTORY DATA AND REAL EXCHANGE VOLUMES ARE REQUIRED FOR THE INDICATOR TO OPERATE! THE INDICATOR WORKS ONLY ON EXCHANGE INSTRUMENTS!


The indicator is calculated from the tick history, therefore, to speed up the calculations and reduce the load on the system, the number of bars for calculation is specified in the parameters.

Input parameters:

  • Number of bars for calculation (0 - all bars) - the number of bars for calculating the indicator.
  • Period calculation - period for calculating the indicator (cannot be less than the current period of the chart)
  • Show VA lines - show VA (Volume Area) lines or not
  • ValueArea % - percentage for calculating VA lines
  • Display messages in the log - display messages in the terminal log window


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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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DBS Time
Dmitriy Burlachenko
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Indicators
A small utility displays the time in five time zones. You can customize the display of one to five time zones. For each time it is configured: show or not; name; time offset from GMT; color; In general settings, you can change: date / time format ("hh: mi", "hh: mi: ss", "yyyy.mm.dd hh: mi", "yyyy.mm.dd hh: mi: ss") font name; font size; offset from the left edge of the chart; offset from the top edge of the chart;
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DBS Last
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5 (1)
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A small utility displays the value of the last price (Last) to the right of the chart. The Last price is the price at which the last deal was executed. Utility is convenient to use for screens with small print, for visual observation of the price level (value) or for people with poor eyesight. You can customize: Growth color Fall color Text font Font size Offset text
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DBS Cluster Search
Dmitriy Burlachenko
Indicators
Professional traders know that volume is the fuel for price movement. Large players try to hide their true intentions, but they can be recognized by volume bursts. The standard vertical volume does not show us specific price levels, but the cluster volume and especially its surges provide a very clear picture and specific price levels (areas). The DBS Cluster Search indicator searches for clusters of the specified size in tick data and highlights them with colored figures on the chart. These l
DBS Delta
Dmitriy Burlachenko
Indicators
The delta indicator is used to display the difference between the volume that passed on the exchange at the Ask price and above (market buys) and the volume that passed at the Bid price and below (market sales). This indicator shows the delta of each candle on the timeframe of your choice. The data is displayed as a colored histogram in a separate indicator window. The indicator is calculated from the tick history, therefore, to speed up the calculations and reduce the load on the system, the n
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