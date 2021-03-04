Professional traders know that volume is the fuel for price movement. Large players try to hide their true intentions, but they can be recognized by volume bursts. The standard vertical volume does not show us specific price levels, but the cluster volume and especially its surges provide a very clear picture and specific price levels (areas).

The DBS Cluster Search indicator searches for clusters of the specified size in tick data and highlights them with colored figures on the chart. These levels (areas) in the future are often the starting point of a strong price movement. The indicator can, when calculating, combine clusters at several adjacent price levels, which gives greater value and weight in the forecast.

ATTENTION! TICK HISTORY DATA AND REAL EXCHANGE VOLUMES ARE REQUIRED FOR THE INDICATOR TO OPERATE! THE INDICATOR WORKS ONLY ON EXCHANGE INSTRUMENTS!