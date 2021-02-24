Consistent Trader Utils

The Consistent Trader is very useful if you want to improve your performance in the long term and avoid common mistakes.

This EA adds a panel where you can put SIZE and stop loss PIPS of positions. You can open a sell or buy (one at time), and you can close it with a close button.

It also shows actual pips spread.

This works only alone without others EA (one instance), and only opening positions with its dedicated panel.

This Utility helps and does these things:

You cannot watch and open timeframe under 4hours (from 4hours and above, sure!), so you can't watch the noise that makes you open WRONG positions!;

4hours (from 4hours and above, sure!), so you can't watch the noise that makes you open positions!; You can open ONE POSITION at time, it doesn't allow you to have more positions at same time;

at time, it doesn't allow you to have more positions at same time; You cannot move stop loss above a certain number of pips;

You cannot set stop loss under a certain number of pips;

You cannot REMOVE stop loss from a position, so make sure you are doing right things ;

stop loss from a position, so make sure you are doing right things You have a limit of positions per day, once you reach it you can't open others ;

You cannot open position if actual spread is too high;