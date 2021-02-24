Consistent Trader Utils

The Consistent Trader is very useful if you want to improve your performance in the long term and avoid common mistakes.

This EA adds a panel where you can put SIZE and stop loss PIPS of positions. You can open a sell or buy (one at time), and you can close it with a close button.

It also shows actual pips spread.

This works only alone without others EA (one instance), and only opening positions with its dedicated panel.

This Utility helps and does these things:

  • You cannot watch and open timeframe under 4hours (from 4hours and above, sure!), so you can't watch the noise that makes you open WRONG positions!;
  • You can open ONE POSITION at time, it doesn't allow you to have more positions at same time;
  • You cannot move stop loss above a certain number of pips;
  • You cannot set stop loss under a certain number of pips;
  • You cannot REMOVE stop loss from a position, so make sure you are doing right things ;
  • You have a limit of positions per day, once you reach it you can't open others ;
  • You cannot open position if actual spread is too high;

Parameters:

  • xAxisValue, x value for panel position on screen;
  • yAxisValue  , y value for panel position on screen;
  • maxTradesInDay, max number of trades per day;
  • minPipsStop, min pips value for stop loss;
  • maxPipsStop, max pips value for stop loss;
  • maxSpreadPipsValue, max spread pips value to open a new order.

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TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
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