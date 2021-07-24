Storm EA
- Experts
-
Kang LiuI am an independent trader and programmer specializing in the development of algorithmic trading strategies. I believe that markets are not random walks but contain quantifiable "rhythms" within the alternation of trends, consolidations, and volatility shifts. All my work is dedicated to translating
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 July 2021
- Activations: 5
This robot enters the market follow the main trend during the pullback.
The Trading system is Multi-currency and is able to trade:
GBPUSD,GBPNZD,GBPJPY,GBPCHF
TimeFrame: M15
You can also try it with other currency pair. It is simple to use. EA use the open price of the bar, so you can backtest with the data Model: "Open prices only".
Every trade is protected by Stop-Loss.
Features:
- No dangerous money management are used
- Easy to setup
- Every trade is protected by stop-loss
Recommendations:
- Leverage 1:500
- Minimum recommended deposit is $500
- Risk: Fixed lot size or 0.5% ~ 1% per trade
- To get best trading results use VPS with fast connection
- Use an ECN broker with a low spread and fast order execution