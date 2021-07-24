This robot enters the market follow the main trend during the pullback.

The Trading system is Multi-currency and is able to trade:

GBPUSD,GBPNZD,GBPJPY,GBPCHF

TimeFrame: M15

You can also try it with other currency pair. It is simple to use. EA use the open price of the bar, so you can backtest with the data Model: "Open prices only".





Every trade is protected by Stop-Loss.





Features:

No dangerous money management are used

Easy to setup

Every trade is protected by stop-loss





Recommendations:

L everage 1:500

Minimum recommended deposit is $500

Risk: Fixed lot size or 0.5% ~ 1% per trade

To get best trading results use VPS with fast connection



Use an ECN broker with a low spread and fast order execution







