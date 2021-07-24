Storm EA

  • Experts
  • Kang Liu
    Kang Liu

    Kang Liu

    2 (1)
    I am an independent trader and programmer specializing in the development of algorithmic trading strategies. I believe that markets are not random walks but contain quantifiable "rhythms" within the alternation of trends, consolidations, and volatility shifts. All my work is dedicated to translating
    7 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 24 July 2021
  • Activations: 5

This robot enters the market follow the main trend during the pullback.

The Trading system is Multi-currency and is able to trade: 

GBPUSD,GBPNZD,GBPJPY,GBPCHF

TimeFrame: M15

You can also try it with other currency pair.  It is simple to use. EA use the open price of the bar, so you can backtest with the data Model: "Open prices only".


Every trade is protected by Stop-Loss. 


Features:

  • No dangerous money management are used
  • Easy to setup
  • Every trade is protected by stop-loss


Recommendations:

  • Leverage 1:500
  • Minimum recommended deposit is $500 
  • Risk: Fixed lot size or 0.5% ~ 1% per trade 
  • To get best trading results use VPS with fast connection
  • Use an ECN broker with a low spread and fast order execution 




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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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