Pips Multiplier MT4 EA

The Pips Multiplier MT4 EA is a a trend-following EA, 3 filters are used to open trades. Every position has virtual Stop Loss and a Take profit based on your settings and only visible to you and invisible to the broker to prevent dishonest brokers to manipulate the market price in order for you to hit your stop loss and lose your trade. The EA was created with minimal settings for simplicity of use and hardcoding the more complex settings. The EA works on all Forex pairs and all timeframe.

The EA will open and closes trade positions automatically on your behalf 24/5 like clock work even while you sleep all that on auto-pilot. The advantages and potential are very obvious .

The EA Graph and report provided here are back test results with real ticks data on a $ 1000 account using a fix 0.1 Lot size, it covers the period from January 2022 to mid of March 2023 when the EA was published, the EA brought brought account of $ 1000 all the way to $ 73 000 USD, of course lot sizes can be increased at any point of time for much bigger profits. The back test clearly shows the potential of the Pips Multiplier MT4 EA  on a small account and not aggressive lot size. The EA was also tested with a $100 account for those of you with smaller starting capital, the results were also impressive. 

Once the EA is optimized to your broker it will provide very good returns on your investment. The EA is designed for trending markets and has not 1 but 3 custom filters to open the trade positions.

-         The EA works on all trending Forex pairs and on any time frame

-         Every position have fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss set by the user to prevent blowing your account once optimized. 

-         The Stop Loss and Take Profit are virtual meaning you can see your TP and your SL on your MT4 terminal  but your broker cannot see them to protect your trades and prevent dishonest brokers from manipulating market price to make you hit your stop loss and make you lose your trades instead of winning them. Unfortunately, some brokers will manipulate the price for you to lose to their advantage if they can see your TP and SL then they know what your moves are.

-         This EA is not a HFT trading robot, it will trade only when all the rules and filter conditions are met just like any EA, so be patient and let the EA run all the way, you will see the results !  When optimized correctly the EA can be very profitable. These are my results using real Tick data and may not necessarily be your results for all the reasons described below. Remember that the EA will follow the rules you have set, if you fail to setting them correctly, the EA could fail as well based your settings ! This EA is not a Grid system and works on any type of trading accounts that allows the use of EA’s.

-         This EA uses Martingale as a recovery method. Once set according to your account size it will produce very good results, see provided screenshots.

The Pips Multiplier EA was tested and successfully passed all stress test with slippage and commission taken into account by using real ticks with 99,9% quality model to represent real market conditions.

 

All Input Parameters are set by the user other than the ones that have been embedded in the code for ease of use. Obtaining best profitable set files for current and past market conditions can easily be achieved using the strategy tester. Do not use any default settings or someone else settings! Different brokers, spreads, slippage and speed of execution will produce different results from user to user and Pc to Pc no matter which EA you are using, so create your own set files, this is a Golden rule for any EA user.

Parameters

  • Lot: lot size of opened trades on trigger signals, this is set by the user. Please adjust according to your account size and threshold.  Never trade on a live account without optimizing your EA and back testing. EA’s can produce fantastic results very quickly but can also blow your account if not optimized, the same risk exist when trading manually as well, trading with a robot is no different. There’s a learning curve and some homework to do and is the same when manual trading.
  • Stop Loss (pips):     Stop Loss in pips. 
  • Take Profit (Pips):  Take profit in Pips.
  • Filter 1, Filter 2 and Filter 3 are used to trigger BUY and SELL trading positions.
  • Magic Number: EA Identification number used when running multiple instances of the same EA on one currency pair, you can change this value for each instance.
  • Recovery factor:  Used by the EA to recover from losing trades, set this value based on your trading account size.
  • Symbol: Works on any currency pairs
  • Time Frame: Any
  • Minimum deposit: $100 
  • ECN recommended
  • VPS:   Recommended 
  • Leverage:  Any

Backtest

During the development, the EA was tested using 100% quality Tick historical data. Broker’s history data have missing data points for every candle stick are thus of poor quality, the results produced by such broken data will false your results and will not reflect the reality in a real live trading account. Free and paid quality tick data are available to download and can easily be found on on the Web.

If you have any questions or need help with setting up the Expert Advisor up, do not hesitate to contact me. 

Understand the risk involved in trading, past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Your results may differ from my results based on your experience, your broker’s spreads, slippage, commission fees, your PC performance, your trade execution speed, your internet speed, your connection and so on, all those will impact your results.


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XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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