Believe Me
- Experts
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Kang LiuI am an independent trader and programmer specializing in the development of algorithmic trading strategies. I believe that markets are not random walks but contain quantifiable "rhythms" within the alternation of trends, consolidations, and volatility shifts. All my work is dedicated to translating
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 18 November 2020
- Activations: 10
This robot enters the market during the end of US Session and the beginning of Asian Session.
The Trading system is Multi-currency and is able to trade:
EURCHF,EURGBP,USDCHF,GBPCHF,GBPCAD,EURAUD,GBPNZD,CADCHF,EURNZD,EURUSD
TimeFrame: M15
You DO NOT need to open many chart. It works on 1 chart and trade multiple symbols. It is very simple to use.
It opens only 1 position for each symbol.Every trade is protected by Stop-Loss.
Features:
- No dangerous money management are used
- Easy to setup
- Every trade is protected by stop-loss
- Support multiple symbols
- Multiple symbols trade in 1 chart
- Over 90% positions are profitable
Recommendations:
- Leverage 1:500
- Minimum recommended deposit is $100
- Risk: 1% ~ 3%
- To get best trading results use VPS with fast connection
- Use an ECN broker with a low spread and fast order execution
- Trading Time: 2 hours before ending of US Session and 2 hours after beginning of Asian Session
Much to be done or changed. Live Signal lost...