Believe Me

2
  • Experts
  • Kang Liu
    Kang Liu

    Kang Liu

    2 (1)
    I am an independent trader and programmer specializing in the development of algorithmic trading strategies. I believe that markets are not random walks but contain quantifiable "rhythms" within the alternation of trends, consolidations, and volatility shifts. All my work is dedicated to translating
    7 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.7
  • Updated: 18 November 2020
  • Activations: 10

This robot enters the market during the end of US Session and the beginning of Asian Session.

The Trading system is Multi-currency and is able to trade: 

EURCHF,EURGBP,USDCHF,GBPCHF,GBPCAD,EURAUD,GBPNZD,CADCHF,EURNZD,EURUSD

TimeFrame: M15

You DO NOT need to open many chart. It works on 1 chart and trade multiple symbols.  It is very simple to use.

It opens only 1 position for each symbol.Every trade is protected by Stop-Loss. 

Features:

  • No dangerous money management are used
  • Easy to setup
  • Every trade is protected by stop-loss
  • Support multiple symbols
  • Multiple symbols trade in 1 chart
  • Over 90% positions are profitable


Recommendations:

  • Leverage 1:500
  • Minimum recommended deposit is $100 
  • Risk: 1% ~ 3% 
  • To get best trading results use VPS with fast connection
  • Use an ECN broker with a low spread and fast order execution 
  • Trading Time: 2 hours before ending of US Session and 2 hours after beginning of Asian Session




Recommended products
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Daytime Equilibrium
Aleksei Moshkin
Experts
Daytime Equilibrium is a completely safe EA, does not use martingale, does not use hedging, all orders are protected by stop loss Take Profit - take profit Recommended currency pair USDJPY   Take Profit - hide the take profit setting Stop Loss - stop loss Fixed lot - a fixed lot that will be used in trading Using margin,% - selection of the type of trade, fixed lot or percentage of free margin Percentage of margin for trading - percentage of free margin for trading Trail 1 - true / false Traili
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Gold Bullion
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Gold Bullion EA   is   VIP ,   It    was developed by   ENZOFXEA   team in Germany with experienced traders with   more than 15 years   of trading experience.The indicators used in expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order An expert based on    (GOLD , XAUUSD   ) This Expert  is Day Trader and  Breakout strategy NOTE Default EA setting is correct    Time Frame :  Daily  D1 first depo
Project Maximum Heat MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Project Maximum Heat   is a unique fully automated system designed to operate on 28 currency pairs and 5 timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4. The strategy is based on numerous strategies such as working on a sideways trend, downtrend, uptrend, breakout of triangular trends and others. To calculate the required combinations, such indicators are used as: Moving Average, MACD, Standard Deviation, Commodity Channel Index, RSI, Momentum, Bollinger Bands. The EA uses a hidden one: stop loss, take profit,
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.72 (43)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Dark Nova
Marco Solito
Experts
Last copy at 499$ -> next price 599$ Dark Nova is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on AUDCAD, AUDNZD and NZDCAD . This Expert Advisor is based on a sophisticated multi-indicator algorithm combining Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , ADX , RSI and Extreme Points detection. It is highly customizable to suit your trading needs. If you Buy this Expert Advisor you can write a feedback at market and get a second EA for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA
Elite Ranger
Amirhossein Heydarijokani
Experts
No Martingale No Anti-Martingale No Grid No HFT No Doubling Every Position Has its Stoploss  Recommendations for this EA I highly recommend  EURCHF , but also EURJPY and EURCAD currency pairs would have good results. For EURCHF  its recommended to use M30, but M5, M15, H1 are also good timeframes. EA should run on a good  ECN account. Average  Spared  should not be more than 10 points . Zero Stop-Level will work best. Avoid use this EA on brokers that have high dangerous sudden  Slippage. It is
Adaptive VP Gold
Nico Parlanti
Experts
Adaptive VP Gold is an automated Expert Advisor designed for Gold trading, primarily XAUUSD, using an adaptive market analysis approach. The strategy combines Volume Profile analysis, market regime detection, price action, volatility, momentum and an integrated machine-learning filtering system. The EA identifies different market conditions and adapts its entry logic accordingly. Its trading engine includes separate logic for pullback, breakout and fast-market situations. Main features: Automate
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Glod888EA
Dong Liang Zheng
Experts
Our team has been professionally developing gold trading EAs for three years. Every engineer is a real-account forex and gold trader with years of experience. This integrates multiple technologies, including trend following, Martingale, grid, and AI. Currently, we are using it for our own live trading and encourage everyone to download and test it. If wish to observe our trading, please feel free to contact us. Thank you all, and we wish you great success and massive profits
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Dax Index Multitrader
Marek Kupka
5 (1)
Experts
This EA has been developed for DAX (GER30) M15 timeframe. It also works very well on the same market and TF M30 and M5.  So you will get 3 strategies for lower price, that means better equity curve, higher profits and lower drawdowns. Everything is tested for M15 timeframe, tests are made also for M30 and M5 TF . Strategy is based on continuation of TREND by HIGHEST channel after some period of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with   FIXED STOP LOSS . Strategy uses also some   BREAKEV
News Robot MT4
Andrey Tatarinov
4.48 (42)
Experts
News Robot 4.0  During the release of economic news, the price can overcome tens of points only in the first minute after the release. It is very risky to trade manually during high volatility , as it is difficult to quickly respond to rapidly changing quotes and actual data of a news release. To trade on the news, you need to draw up a scenario in advance , set the maximum risk . Use a specialized professional robot to trade on news. News Robot implements your news trading strategy using both
Ppm manager
Samuel Asrat Nadew
Experts
Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool gives you total control   directly from your chart. you can get all this features right on your trading chart .   Everything   is   color   coded.   equity and live P&L display in  Green   if   trades in profit   and   red   if   trades in drawdown.   Moveable panel -   double click on clock label and move panel anywhere on screen with it . Displays local time + candle countdown on the chart. Shows Balance, Equity & Daily Profit/
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
VR Black Box
Vladimir Pastushak
3.67 (3)
Experts
VR Black Box is a modern automatic trading expert developed by an experienced trader programmer. A powerful trading tool built on a proven trend-following market movement strategy. This robot has gone through a long path of development and improvement, regularly updating and adapting to changing market conditions. Over years of operation on real trading accounts, it has proven itself as a reliable assistant for both beginners and experienced traders. Set files, demo versions of the product, inst
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Live Signal (Real Trading Data)  https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2341050 Live Signal (Real Trading Data) ： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2346893 Smart Trend and Range EA Smart Trend and Range EA is an automated trading program designed to operate based on market structure analysis under different market conditions. The EA analyzes price behavior and market structure to apply different trading logic in trending markets and ranging markets. It does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or recover
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Gold Coin M5
Andrey Kozak
2.33 (9)
Experts
Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping). Peculiarities: Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements. Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Btc ScalperT
Oleh Tretiak
Experts
Результаты торговли в Telegram https://t.me/BtcScalperTm https://studio.youtube.com/video/ET1NM1AdbYo/livestreaming Recommended timeframe M5 Протестировать советник невозможно, потому что: Сложная логика тренда основана на: Анализ изменения цен за последние 9 секунд Сравнение с пороговыми значениями (60-70 баллов) Использование этих данных для принятия решений о входах, выходах и управлении позициями Сочетание с техническими индикаторами (SAR, полосы Боллинджера) Это позволяет советнику ад
Smoothing Oscillator EA MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Smoothing Oscillator   is an ea based on the Smoothing oscillator indicator.  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/59187 This ea uses the indicator's trend exhaustion signal to initiate a countertrend strategy. The system has a costly lotage, although it can have more than one operation open at a time It does not require large capital or margin requirements to be operated. You can download the demo and test it yourself.  Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safet
Proftrader Free
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
More from author
Storm EA
Kang Liu
Experts
This robot enters the market follow the main trend during the pullback. The Trading system is Multi-currency and is able to trade:  GBPUSD,GBPNZD,GBPJPY,GBPCHF TimeFrame: M15 You can also try it with other currency pair.    It is simple to use. EA use the open price of the bar, so you can backtest with the data Model: "Open prices only". Every trade is protected by Stop-Loss.  Features: No dangerous money management are used Easy to setup Every trade is protected by stop-loss Recommendations
BreakoutIgnition Pro
Kang Liu
Indicators
【Limited Time Heavyweight Offer】Buy BreakoutIgnition Pro, Get Smart Trend Pro for Free! The Ultimate Combination: Dual-Engine Trend Capture System Why is this combo unbeatable? When precise breakout point detection meets professional trend direction filtering , you don't get just an indicator—you get a complete professional trading system . BreakoutIgnition Pro + Smart Trend Pro = The Market's Best Partnership BIP (Breakout Ignition Detector) : Answers " When to enter "—captures the optimal t
SmartTrend Pro
Kang Liu
Indicators
Smart Trend Pro - Intelligent Trend Navigation System (Buy One Get One Free Limited Offer) Ultimate Trend Solution: Get Complete Trading System for $69 Purchase Smart Trend Pro, immediately receive BreakoutIgnition Pro (value $69) for FREE! Two professional indicators originally priced at $138, now only $69! Why Choose Smart Trend Pro? Three Core Advantages Visual Trend Navigation - See market direction at a glance Intelligent Signal Filtering - Trade only high-probability opportunities All T
Rhythm Master
Kang Liu
Experts
Rhythm Master EA - A Five-Year Journey to Master the Market's Pulse Core Value Proposition Forged over five years of development and market testing, Rhythm Master EA is built with one core principle: survival first. Sets files:  https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/157626/comments?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#comment_58671939 Trading Philosophy & Core Advantages Three Core Trading Principles Rhythm is King : Doesn't predict direction, only follows the natural ebb and flow of market vola
MTF Moving Averages Pro
Kang Liu
Indicators
MTF Moving Averages Pro - Your Multi-Timeframe Market Hologram Core Value: See All Timeframes at a Glance Tired of switching between charts, trying to piece together the market's big picture? MTF Moving Averages Pro ends this struggle! It reveals the key moving averages from multiple timeframes on a single chart, instantly simplifying complex market structure into a clear visual decision-making map. Core Indicator Features One Chart, a Global View Simultaneous Display : Overlays moving averag
MTF SR Levels
Kang Liu
Indicators
MTF SR Levels Pro – Your All-in-One Multi-Timeframe Support & Resistance Map Core Value: Instantly Identify Key Battlegrounds Across All Timeframes Tired of manually drawing horizontal lines across multiple charts, struggling to find valid support and resistance? MTF SR Levels Pro ends the guesswork! It automatically calculates and plots key support and resistance levels from multiple, user-defined timeframes directly onto your current chart . Transform fragmented market structure into a clear,
Filter:
Gino De Andrea Calvo
2468
Gino De Andrea Calvo 2020.10.22 22:04 
 

Much to be done or changed. Live Signal lost...

Kang Liu
1288
Reply from developer Kang Liu 2020.11.28 10:07
Hi Gdeandrea, the risk parameter is not suitable for the old signal's deposit. I had opened another account with proper risk for live signal.
Reply to review