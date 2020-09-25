Believe Me

This robot enters the market during the end of US Session and the beginning of Asian Session.

The Trading system is Multi-currency and is able to trade:

EURCHF,EURGBP,USDCHF,GBPCHF,GBPCAD,EURAUD,GBPNZD,CADCHF,EURNZD,EURUSD

TimeFrame: M15

You DO NOT need to open many chart. It works on 1 chart and trade multiple symbols. It is very simple to use.

It opens only 1 position for each symbol.Every trade is protected by Stop-Loss.

Features:

No dangerous money management are used

Easy to setup

Every trade is protected by stop-loss

Support multiple symbols

Multiple symbols trade in 1 chart

Over 90% positions are profitable





Recommendations:

L everage 1:500

Minimum recommended deposit is $100

Risk: 1% ~ 3%

To get best trading results use VPS with fast connection



Use an ECN broker with a low spread and fast order execution



Trading Time: 2 hours before ending of US Session and 2 hours after beginning of Asian Session











