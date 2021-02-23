Candle Calculator
- Experts
-
Steve ZoegerHello to my Fx friends. Forex is so diverse that you can't really single out any particular indicator or strategy. The ever-changing market and the ever-changing economic conditions around the world mean that there are many different ways to trade, so I have developed many different robots. These
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Welcome to the Candle Calculator Robot
This Robot functions fully automated.
Can trades All Pairs
Can trade All Time Frames
The Robot is very simple and has the following trading options
+Lot Sizes
+TP
+SL
+Trailing
+Trading Hours
You can use the robot straight away. But you need to test which Pair, time frame and settings do you prefer. (If you decrease the Candle Size settings then you will get more trades)
Please be careful by using the robot and set the lot size sensible.
I wish everyone the most possible success.