Welcome to the Candle Calculator Robot

This Robot functions fully automated.

Can trades All Pairs

Can trade All Time Frames

The Robot is very simple and has the following trading options

+Lot Sizes

+TP

+SL

+Trailing

+Trading Hours

You can use the robot straight away. But you need to test which Pair, time frame and settings do you prefer. (If you decrease the Candle Size settings then you will get more trades)

Please be careful by using the robot and set the lot size sensible.

I wish everyone the most possible success.