SkdonSeriesMulti

  • Experts
  • Igor Bulyshev
    Igor Bulyshev

    Igor Bulyshev

    • Зам-нач-пром-дроч at  Астеллар
    • Russia
    • 677
    Умный, красивый, в меру упитанный и талантливый трейдер-программист в полном расцвете сил!!))
  • Version: 6.90
  • Updated: 24 July 2026

The Expert Advisor is designed for long‑term (lifetime) multi‑currency trading on 28 currency pairs simultaneously (the list of pairs is fixed in the code) on the M30 timeframe. List of currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, GBPJPY, EURJPY, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, CADJPY, AUDCHF, AUDNZD, CADCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPAUD, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPNZD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF.

Its goal is to capture trending movements and manage risks using special averaging mechanisms, locking orders, and emergency protection.

The core strategy is trend‑following, using my Skdon2 indicator which generates a BUY or SELL signal on every closed bar.

When the signal changes, the EA closes old positions according to a specific rule and places a series of 4 (configurable) pending orders (BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP) in the direction of the new signal.

1. What the EA does overall

It analyses each currency pair on the 30‑minute timeframe using its built‑in indicator.

When the indicator gives a buy or sell signal, the EA opens a series of orders: one market order (immediately at the current price) and several pending orders (above the market for buys, below for sells) with a step set in the settings. The number of pending orders is set by the parameter  InpPendingCount  (default 4, but in the tester it is forcibly reduced to 2 to avoid limit errors).

If the signal changes to the opposite, the EA closes the old series (fully or partially) and opens a new one in the new direction.

Thus, it follows the trend, constantly reversing when the signal changes.

2. Operating modes

The EA has three main modes:

  • Mode 0 – Normal. The EA operates at full capacity: opens new series, manages them, uses compensation and trailing. This is the main mode for everyday trading.

  • Mode 1 – Exit market. No new series are opened. Existing series continue to be managed (trailing, averaging, locks), but once they are closed, no new ones will be opened. Used when you want to exit the market smoothly without closing everything abruptly.

  • Liquidation mode (automatic). Activated automatically if on any pair the loss exceeds a set percentage of the balance (default 5%). Upon activation:

    • Opening of new series is prohibited.

    • Only profitable series are closed to accumulate profit and reduce the overall loss.

    • The mode is deactivated when the total loss falls below the set percentage (default 4%) or when no market orders remain. After that, normal operation resumes.

3. How series are opened and closed

The Skdon2 indicator signal is calculated on each new M30 bar. If the signal changes (e.g., from "buy" to "sell"), the EA considers that the trend has reversed.

If no series exists yet, upon a signal the EA opens:

  • 1 market order (Buy or Sell) immediately, and

  • several pending orders (Buy Stop or Sell Stop) at a distance of  StepDistance  from each other. Their number is set by the  PendingCount  parameter.

If a series already exists and the signal changes to the opposite:

  • All pending orders are closed (deleted) first.

  • Then market orders are closed according to the following rules:

    • If the total profit of the series is positive – all market orders of the series are closed.

    • If the total profit is negative – only those orders that are in profit are closed, while losing ones remain (to avoid locking in the loss).

  • After that, a new series is opened in the new direction.

4. Compensation mode (averaging and locks)

When a loss accumulates on a pair exceeding 2.5% of the balance, the EA activates compensation mode for that pair. In this mode, the following work:

  • Averaging. The most unprofitable order on that pair is identified. When the price moves away from the last averaging order by  AveragingStepPoints , a new order is opened in the same direction as the loss‑making one. This lowers the average entry price. The lot of each subsequent averaging is increased by the multiplier  AveragingMultiplier , but fractionally (the initial lot is taken as starting_lot / FractionSize). This gives a smooth increase in lots rather than a sharp one. As soon as the total profit of this compensation series (target order + all averaging orders) reaches the target value (starting_lot * 250), the entire series is closed at a profit.

  • Locking orders. Opened when the loss exceeds 3% and there is an imbalance between the total volume of Buys and Sells (difference greater than 0.01 lot). A lock order is opened against the prevailing direction (if there are more Buys, a Sell is opened, and vice versa). This partially hedges the position. The lock lot = imbalance * LockLotPercent / 100. After opening a lock, the imbalance decreases, and the next lock will have a smaller volume.

  • New locks are opened only in the direction that improves the previous one:

    • For Sell locks – when the price falls (improves the Sell position).

    • For Buy locks – when the price rises.

The distance between locks is  LockStepPoints . This prevents frequent opening of locks at the same level. Locks are also managed with a trailing stop (trailing stop is applied to all orders on the pair where compensation mode is active, except averaging orders).

  • Trailing Stop. Works only on pairs in compensation mode. For each order (except averaging ones), trailing is activated when the price has moved from the opening price by no less than  TrailingActivation  points. The stop‑loss is then moved to  TrailingStopDist  points from the current price, but no more often than with a  TrailingStep  step. This allows locking in profit as the price moves further.

5. Additional protective mechanisms

  • Gap Protection. When a new M30 bar opens, it checks whether a gap (sharp price jump) occurred between the close of the previous bar and the open of the current one. If the gap size exceeds  GapThreshold , the EA deletes all pending orders on that pair, and closes market orders (if total profit is positive – all; if negative – only profitable ones). After a “cooling” period of 40 seconds, the signal is recalculated, and if it has changed, a new series is opened.

  • Closing old losing orders. Every 8 minutes, market orders that have been open for more than 35 hours and are in loss are checked. For the “worst” losing order, the EA looks for profitable series on other pairs and closes them until enough profit is accumulated to cover the loss plus a small buffer. Then the old losing order itself is closed.

  • Closing opposite orders. If on the same pair there are profitable Buys and losing Sells (or vice versa), and the profit of one side covers the loss of the most losing order in the series with a buffer, then the profitable orders are closed together with the most losing order to reduce overall risk.

6. Information panel

A panel is displayed on the chart with two blocks:

  • Left panel: current mode, liquidation status, target profit, list of currency pairs in compensation mode.

  • Right panel: profit for recent days, number of orders, volumes, old losses, recent actions of the trading robot.

7. Description of all settings (input parameters)

Group 1: Main settings

  • Base magic number=100  – Identifier for all EA orders. If you have several copies on different accounts, change this number so they do not interfere with each other.

  • Work mode=0  – 0: normal mode; 1: exit mode (no new series opened). Used for manual shutdown.

  • Risk percent=30  – Affects lot size. The higher the number, the larger the lot. For example, at 30 the base lot = balance * 0.003 / 10000 (empirical formula). Recommended to adjust to your risk.

  • Minimum gap=35  – Minimum gap size in standard points at which gap protection triggers. For JPY pairs, point = 0.01; for others, point = 0.0001.

  • Pending orders count=4  – How many pending orders to add to each market order when opening a series. More means a deeper grid.

  • Distance between pendings=15  – Step between pending orders in points. Affects grid density.

  • Show info panel=true  – Display the information panel on the chart. Can be turned off to save resources and during testing.

Group 2: Liquidation mode

  • Loss % to activate=5.0  – If loss on any pair exceeds this percentage of balance, liquidation mode is activated.

  • Loss % to exit=4.0  – When total loss across all currency pairs falls below this percentage, liquidation mode is turned off.

Group 3: Compensation and trailing

  • Lock lot percent=15.0  – Percentage of the volume imbalance used to calculate the lock order lot.

  • Lock step points=5  – Step between locking orders in points. A new lock is opened only when the price moves this distance in the improving direction.

  • Averaging step points=20  – Step between averaging orders. A new averaging order is opened when the price moves this distance from the previous averaging order.

  • Averaging multiplier=1.7  – Factor by which the lot of each subsequent averaging is increased. A value >1 increases lot sizes.

  • Trailing activation=18  – How many points the price must move from the open to activate the trailing stop.

  • Trailing stop distance=15  – Distance from the current price to set the stop‑loss during trailing. Must be less than activation so that the stop is in profit.

  • Trailing step=2  – Minimum change in stop‑loss when updating. Protects against frequent modifications.

Group 4: Fractional closing

  • Profit factor=250.0  – Used in the auxiliary mechanism for closing opposite orders.

  • Fraction size=5.0  – Fractional size for averaging. The first averaging lot = starting_lot / FractionSize. A smaller number means a larger first averaging lot.

8. Important practical tips

  • Start with a demo account to understand the EA's behaviour with your settings.

  • Make sure  TrailingStopDist  is always less than  TrailingActivation , otherwise trailing will set a stop‑loss in loss.

  • In high volatility, increase  GapThreshold  and the steps ( StepDistance ,  LockStepPoints ,  AveragingStepPoints ) to avoid frequent triggers.

  • For aggressive trading, increase  LockLotPercent  and  AveragingMultiplier , and decrease the steps.

  • Liquidation mode is an extreme protection. If it triggers often, the risk is too high – reduce  RiskPercent  or increase activation thresholds.

  • The EA is fully automatic but requires a stable internet connection and that all 28 pairs are present in the symbol list.

Advantages of the EA

  • Multi‑currency – 28 currency pairs. High diversification reduces dependence on a single currency.

  • Automatic portfolio cleaning – The robot itself liquidates old losses and opposing positions, requiring no manual control.

  • Global profit target – Regular locking of the overall result, making the equity curve smoother.

  • High fault tolerance – Retry attempts on errors, protection against lack of bars, trading permission checks are all implemented.

Risks and their mitigation

  • Market risk (trend reverses sharply, large losses). Partial position closing on signal change + global target + clearing old losing orders. Losing orders are not held for weeks or months.

  • Gaps (weekends, major news). A special protection algorithm: if gap ≥35 points (threshold set in settings), pending orders on that pair are closed, after 40 seconds (cooling period) the indicator state is analysed and work continues.

  • Technical failure (power outage, reboot). All states are restored upon restart: series direction is read from existing orders, the indicator state for each pair is constantly saved and compared with the state after system restart.

  • Drawdown after a series of losses. Thanks to the global profit target algorithm and the mechanism for placing opposite orders, losses are compensated by profits from the dominant sides.

  • Operating period: 24/5 from Monday to Friday.

  • The EA is fully automatic and does not require manual intervention.

Good luck in trading!

The screenshots provide test reports of the EA on various currency pairs over 3 years. Testing used default settings. Please also note that since this is a multi‑currency trading robot, when testing in the Strategy Tester on a single selected currency pair, the algorithm for closing old losing orders using profits from order series on other pairs does not work.

Specifics of working in the tester

For successful backtesting, the EA automatically limits the number of pending orders to 2 and the total number of open orders to 30. This is done to prevent error 148 (exceeding the order limit).

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Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
Bypass Generator MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Experts
Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms. Live Signal: CLICK HERE This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk. Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss. The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performan
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No grid and no martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (startin
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