SAADSCALPER

SAAD Scalper is fully automated EA and handles two strategies at same time with its unique style to make most of trades profitable. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy.

Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different and unique way of martingale. It includes two options to deal with open trades.

Pending Order Martingale (It helps to reduce Draw Down)

Market Order Martingale

It works on multiple currency pairs simultaneously and best results found for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDCAD and AUDUSD. More trading opportunities for lower time frame.





SAAD Scalper Parameters

Basic Variables 1

Lot Size of each Trade - Default value 0.01. Set as per your equity.

LotModeAuto - Set False/True as per your requirement.

%Risk - Lot is calculated as per formula Lot= AccountEquity* Risk/100/1000 If LotModeAuto is set True. Design Lot Size as per your requirement and Risk Factor.

Target Pips - Best value found 100 for 5 Decimal Broker as a 10 pips. Set as per your testing results.

Stop Loss - Default Value is 0. It works only if both martingale are set to False. As per testing results it is not recommended. This feature is included as per request of different users. Use it as per your experience.

Magic Number - Magic number should be unique on same MT4 terminal.

Apply Martingale Type

Market Order Martingale - True/False

True/False Pending Order Martingale - True/False

Please note that: You can use only one Martingale at one time. If both are true, martingale will not work. If you want to use StopLoss feature keep both false. If any one of true, StopLoss feature will not work.

Basic Variables 3 - It Sets Parameters for Market Order Martingale

Steps in Pips: Default value 500 for 5 Decimal Broker as a 50 Pips. You can design it as per considering your Lot Size, Equity and Currency Pair Price Movement Span for safe use of martingale to avoid Margin Call.

Steps in Pips - Default value 700 for 5 Decimal Broker as a 70 Pips. You can design it as per considering your Lot Size, Equity and Currency Pair Price Movement Span for safe use of martingale to avoid Margin Call.

Open Pending Order - Default value 400. This value depends upon Steps in Pips.

Example 1 Sell - If original order is Sell and price hits 700 steps above the original order level Pending Order Sell is initiated 400 steps above the previous Sell Level.

Example 2 Buy - If original order is Buy and price hits 700 steps below the original order level Pending Order Buy is initiated 400 steps below the previous Sell Level.

Pending Order Expiry in Days - Set Pending Order Expiry time in days. Default value 30 days.

Apply Volume Filter

Apply Volume Filter - True/False

True/False Volume Level - Set Level if Apply Volume Filter is True.

Volume Filter is introduced to avoid any trade during high volatility and market noise.

Basic Variables 6 - Trading Hrs Range in GMT