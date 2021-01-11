Easy Moku

5

Introduction:


Welcome dear Users,

This indicator has been developed in order to help traders who are daily struggling to find a strategy.

I have always been acctracted by Ichimoku Strategy, however took me sometime figure out how it does work.

Easy Moku makes Ichimoku Simple!



Aspect:


Easy Moku shows 2 principal ICHIMOKU signals: 

  1. kijun sen/tenken sen sen crossover 
  2. Span A Span B + Kijun sen/tenken sen

Get Rid of all the Ichimoku Lines!


On the Mt4 Chart the Easy Moku paints an Histogram: (really EASY)

  • Small and Thin Green Bar : Weak Bullish
  • Small and Thin Red Bar : Weak Bullish 
  • Tall and Wide Green Bar : Strong Bearish
  • Tall and Wide Red Bar : Strong Bearish



Inputs:


Easy Moku can send Alerts!

Send_Email: will send an email when a new signal appears

Audible_Alert: will ring a bell when a new signal appears.

Push_Notification: will send a push notification 

Tenkan_Sen: change tenkan_sen period

Kijun_Sen: change Kijun sen period

Senkou_Span: change Senkou_Span period



WHY?


Easy Moku is not the Best strategy in the Financial Market World but it is a complete entry and exit indicator that helps trader 

to follow a strict plan and to achieve profits!


Easy Moku works on every timeframe.

I personally reccomand to use H4 or Daily Timeframes.

This Indicator shows its maximal potential on the trend follower assets. 


Always trade at your own risk.


Uptades will come soon.

Reviews 3
Charles Ferrara
18
Charles Ferrara 2023.06.30 21:06 
 

Good indicator, Simplifies an otherwise complex popular indicator

James Wioos
410
James Wioos 2021.08.18 00:01 
 

Fantastic Indicator, definetly made my trading easy.

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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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MA Sclope Scalper
Luigi Maria Luna
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Welcome traders, MA SLOPE SCALPER is a really powerfoul tool to boost up your scalping! Have you been struggling with your scalping Strategies?  Have you tried price action? Well, it does not work.  Have you tried Rsi - Reversal Strategies? Well it'is not a clever idea. MA SLPOPE SCALPER IS A TREND FOLLOWER SYSTEM MA SLOPE SCALPER is based upon 3 different Exponential Moving averages that have bees studied and selected in order to maximize the precision of the signals! Ma SLOPE SCALPER has an i
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Charles Ferrara
18
Charles Ferrara 2023.06.30 21:06 
 

Good indicator, Simplifies an otherwise complex popular indicator

ctgaff
74
ctgaff 2022.01.02 18:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luigi Maria Luna
4217
Reply from developer Luigi Maria Luna 2022.01.09 17:08
Nice! Thank you so much for your feedback! Looking forward!
James Wioos
410
James Wioos 2021.08.18 00:01 
 

Fantastic Indicator, definetly made my trading easy.

Luigi Maria Luna
4217
Reply from developer Luigi Maria Luna 2021.09.14 14:51
Thank you so Much for this Review! Have a look at our new products too!
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