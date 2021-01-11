Easy Moku
- Indicators
-
Luigi Maria LunaIn progress
- Version: 1.0
Introduction:
Welcome dear Users,
This indicator has been developed in order to help traders who are daily struggling to find a strategy.
I have always been acctracted by Ichimoku Strategy, however took me sometime figure out how it does work.
Easy Moku makes Ichimoku Simple!
Aspect:
Easy Moku shows 2 principal ICHIMOKU signals:
- kijun sen/tenken sen sen crossover
- Span A Span B + Kijun sen/tenken sen
Get Rid of all the Ichimoku Lines!
On the Mt4 Chart the Easy Moku paints an Histogram: (really EASY)
- Small and Thin Green Bar : Weak Bullish
- Small and Thin Red Bar : Weak Bullish
- Tall and Wide Green Bar : Strong Bearish
- Tall and Wide Red Bar : Strong Bearish
Inputs:
Easy Moku can send Alerts!
Send_Email: will send an email when a new signal appears
Audible_Alert: will ring a bell when a new signal appears.
Push_Notification: will send a push notification
Tenkan_Sen: change tenkan_sen period
Kijun_Sen: change Kijun sen period
Senkou_Span: change Senkou_Span period
WHY?
Easy Moku is not the Best strategy in the Financial Market World but it is a complete entry and exit indicator that helps trader
to follow a strict plan and to achieve profits!
Easy Moku works on every timeframe.
I personally reccomand to use H4 or Daily Timeframes.
This Indicator shows its maximal potential on the trend follower assets.
Always trade at your own risk.
Uptades will come soon.
Good indicator, Simplifies an otherwise complex popular indicator