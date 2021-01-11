Introduction:







Welcome dear Users,

This indicator has been developed in order to help traders who are daily struggling to find a strategy.

I have always been acctracted by Ichimoku Strategy, however took me sometime figure out how it does work.

Easy Moku makes Ichimoku Simple!









Aspect:







Easy Moku shows 2 principal ICHIMOKU signals:

kijun sen/tenken sen sen crossover Span A Span B + Kijun sen/tenken sen

Get Rid of all the Ichimoku Lines!



On the Mt4 Chart the Easy Moku paints an Histogram: (really EASY) Small and Thin Green Bar : Weak Bullish

: Small and Thin Red Bar : Weak Bullish

Tall and Wide Green Bar : Strong Bearish

Tall and Wide Red Bar : Strong Bearish



Inputs:



Easy Moku can send Alerts! Send_Email: will send an email when a new signal appears Audible_Alert: will ring a bell when a new signal appears. Push_Notification: will send a push notification Tenkan_Sen: change tenkan_sen period Kijun_Sen: change Kijun sen period Senkou_Span: change Senkou_Span period



WHY?



Easy Moku is not the Best strategy in the Financial Market World but it is a complete entry and exit indicator that helps trader

to follow a strict plan and to achieve profits!





Easy Moku works on every timeframe.

I personally reccomand to use H4 or Daily Timeframes.

This Indicator shows its maximal potential on the trend follower assets.





Always trade at your own risk.





Uptades will come soon.